Rugby World Cup: Grant 'Nisbo' Nisbett to lead Sky commentary for All Blacks matches

The 33-strong All Blacks squad named to travel to France for the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Grant Nisbett, the legendary commentator who called home the All Blacks' last Rugby World Cup victory in 2015, will again be the voice of hope for Kiwi fans to cling to in France.

Nisbett, or Nisbo to most All Blacks fans, will lead Sky Sport’s and Stuff’s live coverage as the lead caller at Rugby World Cup 2023 when the global showcase kicks off next month.

Sky, the local broadcasting rights-holder for cup matches, and free-to-air partner Stuff are teaming up again to bring fans closer to the action for the seven-week tournament.

Sky has unveiled its full commentary and broadcast lineup for the tournament and it includes three All Blacks greats.

Nisbett, who has been the voice of more than 300 All Blacks tests, will call all of New Zealand’s matches and be assisted by All Blacks centurion and 2011 Rugby World Cup winner Mils Muliaina in the commentary box.

Experienced broadcaster and 60-test All Black Jeff Wilson will be the sideline eye with Kirstie Stanway and All Blacks legend and inaugural Rugby World Cup winner from 1987, Sir John Kirwan heading up the broadcast team.

Weekly show The Breakdown will be beamed back to New Zealand every Tuesday evening from Sky’s French-based team.

Additional content and coverage from Sky’s Kiwi-based crew will come from Laura McGoldrick, 2011 Rugby World Cup winner Israel Dagg and former Black Ferns star Honey Hireme-Smiler.

Sky presenter Kristina Eddy will provide reaction from the Rugby World Cup fan zone in France and former Highlander Joe Wheeler will be beaming in from fan zones around New Zealand.

Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport. Grant Nisbett, who called the All Blacks last Rugby World Cup victory in 2015, will lead Sky and Stuff’s commentary at the 2023 tournament.

Viewers will also have the option to watch All Blacks matches with Te Reo Māori commentary live on Sky Sport 2 with those games called by Te Aorere Pēwhairangi (Ngāti Porou) and Tūmamao Harawira (Ngāpuhi and Te Whānau-ā-Apanui).

Sky Open, the rebranded look for Prime, will also broadcast 12 Rugby World Cup matches, including coverage of every All Blacks pool match and live coverage of the final.

Live Rugby World Cup matches on Stuff

Opening match between All Blacks and France

Two quarterfinals (including All Blacks if qualify)

One semifinal

Bronze playoff

RWC final

Delayed Rugby World Cup matches on Stuff

All Blacks v Italy

All Blacks v Namibia

All Blacks v Uruguay

Two quarterfinals

One semifinal