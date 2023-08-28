'We've got to keep believing': Eddie Jones tries to stir winless Wallabies for Rugby World Cup

Wallabies coach Eddie Jones has conceded that a run of five straight defeats before the World Cup is not good enough but says his grand plan will come to fruition at some stage – even though he’s not sure when.

The Wallabies will begin next month’s World Cup without a win this year after a 41-17 defeat to France in a warm-up match on Sunday (Monday NZ time) in Paris.

Three-test five-eighth Carter Gordon was composed in attack but had a mediocre afternoon with the boot, missing four kicks and leaving a potential 10 points out on the field in the form of two penalties and two conversions.

Australia fell behind early and struggled to get back into the game as France threw the ball around and showed why they are World Cup favourites 12 days out from a blockbuster opening clash with the All Blacks.

While this was only a warm-up fixture before Australia’s tournament opener against Georgia on September 9, Jones is under significant pressure given the Wallabies have lost all five matches since his return as coach.

Rugby Australia’s decision to sack Dave Rennie in January has not had the desired effect.

David Rogers/Getty Images Eddie Jones was left scratching his head after the Wallabies’ fifth consecutive win under his coaching.

The last time the Wallabies lost five straight tests was in 2016, when then England coach Jones helped orchestrate a famous series win on Australian soil.

“The results haven’t been good. It hasn’t been good enough,” Jones said. “I’m not hiding away from that but we do have a longer-term plan in terms of the World Cup and that’s what we’re here for. We’d like to have a better win-loss record.

“Within the camp we have a fair bit of confidence. We enjoyed being part of the party tonight but in terms of what we want to do for the World Cup, in particular our first game, we probably did a lot of good things. We’ve got to get better at converting territory to points. We’re not a bad team but we’re not a good team yet. We’re going through the process of becoming a good team. We’ve got to keep believing and working hard and it’ll come.

“It might be in two weeks’ time against Georgia. It might be [in] three weeks against Fiji. It might be [in] four weeks against Wales. It might be [in] five weeks against Portugal. We don’t know when it’s going to come.”

David Rogers/Getty Images Mark Nawaqanitaawase of Australia breaks with the ball against France. He scored one of the Wallabies’ three tries.

Mark Nawaqanitawase, Fraser McReight and Suliasi Vunivalu scored Australia’s tries and were arguably the Wallabies’ best three players.

The men in gold struggled to apply extended periods of pressure on France, who showed their counter-attacking flair in a breathtaking second half in front of a vociferous crowd who can now dare to dream of a maiden World Cup victory.

Damian Penaud scored a double for the hosts, who celebrated their biggest win over Australia since 2012.

Jones appeared relatively satisfied after the match and was pleased Australia dominated the scrum battle.

“I think our set-piece [improved],” Jones said. “Our scrum probably finished on top and the lineout was good. I thought the way we were able to negate France’s defence was pretty good. We scored three good tries. I like the way the players kept fighting. I really enjoyed that. They were red-hot in the second half. Every bounce went their way.”

Australia had 73 per cent of territory in the opening quarter of the match but lacked polish.

Australia’s decision-making at the breakdown was poor, with a number of players penalised for infringements that allowed France to edge ahead on the scoreboard in three-point increments.

Michel Euler/AP The Wallabies look stunned as France celebrate a try by Jonathan Danty.

France led 16-5 at the break but the scoreline would have been closer had Gordon nailed his kicks.

“All we can do is work with the young kid,” Jones said. “We’ve got young kids in this team. We’re backing them and he’ll get better.”

Referee Luke Pearce’s whistle got a serious workout as 16 penalties were blown in the opening 40 minutes. By full-time, Australia lost the penalty count 14-12.

Australia needed points after the break to stay in the contest but were their own worst enemy.

Two picked-off lineouts – one five metres out from France’s line and one on halfway moments later – epitomised the Wallabies’ woes.

Michel Euler/AP Australia's Suliasi Vunivalu scores. The former NRL star was one of the Wallabies better players against France.

Vunivalu had his best game in a gold jersey, scoring a late five-pointer and making 97 metres from 13 carries, but was unlucky to be shown a yellow card for a ruck infringement in the 52nd minute.

“At Super Rugby level, he couldn’t blow a candle out,” Jones said. “At Test level, he’s scored one good try and could have scored a couple more. He looks like he’s ready to play at the highest level.”

Ben Donaldson got some valuable game time at No.12 and then at fullback, while Issak Fines-Leleiwasa and Blake Schoupp both came on late in the second half to make their Wallabies debuts.

David Rogers/Getty Images Damian Penaud of France breaks clear of Australia’s Issak Fines-Leleiwasa to score his second try.

Penaud’s chip over the top and regather for his second try in the 74th minute was magnificent and had almost everyone at Stade de France on their feet.

In exactly two months, the World Cup final will take place here in Paris. Panic has not started in the Wallabies camp but a winless year won’t quash supporter anxiety that a disaster could be on the horizon in France.

“Obviously disappointed about the result,” skipper Will Skelton said. “We’re not where we want to be on the scoreboard. I thought we showed extreme fight. We’re connecting as a group better and we’re improving every week.”