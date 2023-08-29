Rugby World Cup: All Blacks drop to fourth as Fiji ranked ahead of England, Wales and Wallabies

Vinaya Habosi of Fiji celebrates with teammates after scoring in the historic win over England at Twickenham.

The All Blacks have dropped to fourth place in the world rankings but Fiji are now ranked seventh - ahead of England, the Wallabies and Wales– as they bid to make the Rugby World Cup playoffs for a fourth time.

Ireland lead World Rugby’s latest rankings, followed by France and South Africa, with the All Blacks in fourth place after their record 35-7 trouncing by the Springboks at Twickenham on Friday (Saturday NZ time).

That meant Ian Foster’s team drop two places with Scotland fifth and Argentina sixth.

The Flying Fijians have risen two spots in the rankings, issued after their historic 30-22 win over England at Twickenham on Saturday (Sunday NZ time).

England are down from sixth place to eighth while Australia – winless under Eddie Jones after five successive defeats – drop one slot to ninth and Wales remain 10th.

Fiji have won four of their last five games – their only reverse being a 34-17 defeat to World Cup hosts France.

After their win over England – their first over a traditional tier one rugby nation – Fiji coach Simon Raiwalui claimed “the gap is closing, which is good for rugby in general”.

SKY SPORT Fiji stun England in Rugby World Cup warm-up.

“It’s been really good to watch the progression of teams who have traditionally struggled,’’ he said at the post-match press conference.

“There’s been more of a level playing field in terms of preparation. We’ve been together for seven or eight weeks and you see the benefits.

“ It’s going to be the closest World Cup we’ve seen.”

Fiji’s form in 2023 will ramp up expectations that they should make the quarterfinals for the fourth time after earlier appearances in 1987, 1995 and 2007.

They are now the top-ranked team in Pool C where they will meet the Wallabies, Wales, Georgia (ranked 11th) and Portugal (16th).

Wales will be wary of the Fijians after losing to them 38-34 in pool play at the 2007 World Cup and failing to make the quarterfinals – a setback that saw them sack coach Gareth Jenkins and employ ex-All Black Warren Gatland for the first time.

Gatland, who coached Wales from 2008 to 2019, is back in charge and will have to find a way to beat a Fiji team containing 18 Fijian Drua players hardened by Super Rugby experience, and Europe-based stars such as Semi Radradra, Levani Botia and Viliame Mata.

Fiji rugby fans are accustomed to men's sevens success after four World Sevens Series titles and the 2016 Rio Olympic Games gold medal – but the England win was their greatest moment in the 15s arena since Fiji scored five tries to beat the British and Irish Lions – captained by Phil Bennett – in Suva in 1977 after the Lions’ tour of New Zealand.

The Flying Fijians’ win over England sparked celebrations at home, with Fiji Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka – who won two test rugby caps in the 1970s – hailing it as a “noble performance”.

“From singing Meda Dau Doka, to the cibi, to the game itself which was a nailbiter for all the people of Fiji who were watching, it was an excellent test prior to their World Cup campaign’’, Rabuka said on the Fiji Live website.

“You head into your first World Cup test match ... as the tournament's darkest horse and the nation will be praying and cheering for your from our living rooms and community halls.’’