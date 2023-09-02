Rugby World Cup: The battle of the coaches, and their key offsiders

ANALYSIS: It’s been a turbulent few years in the coaching world.

In this Rugby World Cup cycle, five out of the top-10 ranked test sides have replaced their coaches.

By contrast the top three sides – Ireland, South Africa and France – have enjoyed continuity and stability, while the All Blacks are somewhere in the middle after cutting Brad Mooar and John Plumtree last year.

But who has the overall advantage in the coaching box? Stuff casts an eye over the respective teams.

Ireland

Head coach: Andy Farrell – replaced Joe Schmidt in 2020

The 48-year-old has done a remarkable job since being promoted to replace Schmidt, and has been widely praised by the players for introducing a less intense managerial style. Ably assisted by the likes of Mike Catt and Irish legend Paul O’Connell, Farrell’s empathetic qualities will be key if Ireland are to deal with the pressure and finally get beyond the quarterfinals. If he adds a Rugby World Cup to a series win in New Zealand, he’ll be regarded as one of the greats – but high expectations can be a burden.

South Africa

Head coach: Jacques Nienaber – replaced Rassie Erasmus in 2020

Erasmus is still very much in the picture, which means that Nienaber – the yin to Erasmus’ yang – probably doesn’t get the credit he deserves. A physio by trade, Nienaber clearly puts a lot of focus into strength and conditioning, and the Springboks look to be peaking at the right time. Mzwandile Stick runs the backs – and there have been clear improvements there. The Springboks look formidable on and off the field.

France

Head coach: Fabien Galthie – was joint head coach with Jacques Brunel in 2019

Galthie has a reputation for being intense, but he has surrounded himself with a coaching team that has clearly got the balance right with his players. With team manager Raphael Ibanez frequently by Galthie’s side, the French have a strong tactical unit that also features highly regarded backs coach Laurent Labit and Shaun Edwards, the hard-nosed defence coach who has rid the French of their famous ill-discipline.

New Zealand

Head coach: Ian Foster – replaced Steve Hansen in 2020

Foster’s rocky spell has been well documented, but the addition of Joe Schmidt and Jason Ryan to the coaching team last year led to marked improvements. The level-headed Foster will know that the All Blacks weren’t as good as everyone was saying they were after the Rugby Championship, nor as bad as the 35-7 defeat to South Africa suggests. But, has the new team had enough runway for takeoff with South Africa or Ireland waiting in the quarterfinals?

Scotland

Head coach: Gregor Townsend – has been head coach since 2017

At one stage this year it looked like Townsend was being eased towards the exit door, but he re-signed with Scotland following an encouraging Six Nations campaign. Former All Blacks assistant coach Brad Mooar will also be part of Team Scotland, while Steve Tandy is well respected as a defence coach. Townsend has taken Scotland to No 5 in the world, and they have an excellent backline. The 50-year-old has had his critics in Scotland, but from the outside looking in he’s done a fantastic job.

Argentina

Head coach: Michael Cheika – replaced Mario Ledesma in 2022

After the Wallabies were knocked out in the quarterfinals in 2019, Cheika reinvented himself as an excellent TV pundit and then made a return to rugby with Argentina. He has done a good job with the South Americans and has an excellent assistant in Felipe Contepomi, who coached at Irish heavyweights Leinster for several years beforehand. Cheika has an excellent track record of getting results in the first few years of the job, so the role with Los Pumas has been perfect for him.

Fiji

Head coach: Simon Raiwalui – replaced Vern Cotter in 2023

Vern Cotter’s exit from the Fiji job at the start of the year opened the door for Raiwalui, who was an assistant coach with the Wallabies at the 2019 RWC. Raiwalui, who had been Fijian rugby’s high performance general manager, knows the Fiji system and its players inside out, and has quickly delivered results. His support staff include Kiwis Glen Jackson and Daryl Gibson, and the Fijians are in a great spot after beating England at Twickenham last weekend.

England

Head coach: Steve Borthwick – replaced Eddie Jones in 2022

English fans and media welcomed Borthwick with open arms after Eddie Jones’ turbulent last few years in charge, but the knives are already out for the 43-year-old. Borthwick is very inexperienced for a test head coach – he had only been in charge at Leicester for a year and a bit before he got the England job. He won England’s Premiership during that spell at Leicester, and subsequently raided the club for assistants Kevin Sinfield, Richard Wigglesworth and Tom Harrison to join him at England. But, that’s a young group and the heat is on.

Australia

Head coach: Eddie Jones – replaced Dave Rennie in 2023

Rennie was sacked in January in an early-morning FaceTime call – a catalyst for a bewildering series of coming and goings at the Wallabies. In came Eddie Jones, but assistants Dan McKellar, Laurie Fisher and Petrus de Plessis all either left or weren’t required. Jones then assembled a motley crew of coaches including Frenchman Pierre-Henry Broncan and former NRL player Brent Hodgson, but the revolving door kept spinning right until the Wallabies left Australia, with attack coach Brad Davis replaced by Jason Ryles, another former NRL player. Steve Hansen also joined the camp for a week in Paris. Confused yet?

Wales

Head coach: Warren Gatland – replaced Wayne Pivac in 2022

Wales couldn’t resist going back to Gatland, and he couldn’t resist their overtures, after the crisis-hit Welsh lost to Italy and Georgia at home under Pivac. It hasn’t been smooth sailing for Gatland since his return. He wanted Wales to bring back attack coach Rob Howley, but the move was vetoed, so he settled for Alex King as his attack coach. Gatland knows how prepare teams for a World Cup, but is the size of this job too big for him?