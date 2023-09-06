Rugby World Cup: Star back Samu Kerevi in doubt for Wallabies' opener

Samu Kerevi looks on during a Wallabies training session in Saint-Etienne ahead of the Rugby World Cup.

Samu Kerevi is in doubt for the Wallabies’ opening match of the Rugby World Cup after missing parts of training on Tuesday in France.

Before Australia’s biggest session of the week, in the lead-up to their opening match against Georgia on Saturday (Sunday 2am AEST), Kerevi was a notable absentee from the warm-up.

The inside-centre was the only player from Australia’s 33-man squad who did not take the field in the mandatory 15-minute window for reporters to take photos and video.

Initially, Kerevi was nowhere to be seen but was then spotted in a dugout without his boots on as other players began the session.

Kerevi has been nursing a hand injury since the second Bledisloe Cup match in Dunedin and did not feature for the Wallabies in a 41-17 loss to France on August 27.

The team has been tight-lipped on Kerevi’s availability for the tournament opener but his limited involvement is the clearest indication he may not be a certain starter.

A Wallabies spokesperson said Kerevi did not complete the entire session at the team’s base in Andrezieux-Boutheon, about a 15-minute drive north of Saint-Etienne.

SKY SPORT Australia remain winless since Eddie Jones' return after a 41-17 pasting in Paris.

On Monday, Wallabies assistant coach Jason Ryles said a call would be made on Kerevi’s availability for the Georgia match by that afternoon.

Another assistant, Dan Palmer, gave little away on Tuesday when asked before the training session if Kerevi was likely to take the field for what will be his second World Cup campaign.

“He’s been on the field,” Palmer said. “The team hasn’t been named yet but he’s been training.”

The Wallabies will name their team on Thursday evening (AEST).

Chris Hyde/Getty Images Samu Kerevi has been training away from the Wallabies’ main group.

During an open session on Thursday, Kerevi trained away from the main group.

Lalakai Foketi wore the No.12 jersey against France and is the obvious replacement if Kerevi is ruled out. Jordan Petaia is another option.

Prop James Slipper, who Jones has already effectively ruled out of the Test, was seen with fellow front-rower Pone Fa’amausili doing separate fitness work before training.

“ ‘Slips’ obviously has a little niggle with his foot but he is coming good,” Palmer said. “We’ve seen him progress this week. Not into full training but progressing well. Same story with Pone.”

One player showing promising signs after a return from injury is 19-year-old Max Jorgensen.

The Waratahs’ utility back was a shock selection in the World Cup squad after suffering a serious knee injury against the Crusaders in late May.

Jorgensen has not played since but is effectively back to full fitness and taking a very active role in training. He has been spotted practising his kicking.

A debut this week should not be completely ruled out.

“He’s training really well,” Palmer said. “There’s some really good signs. He hasn’t missed a beat since he got into camp. Obviously a young guy but he’s thrown himself into it.”

Australia must beat Georgia to have a realistic chance of progressing to the quarterfinals.