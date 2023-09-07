Mils Muliaina: Jordie Barrett's Rugby World Cup injury could be a blessing in disguise

Jordie Barrett, pictured at an All Blacks training session in Lyon, has been ruled out of the Rugby World Cup opener against France.

Mils Muliaina played 100 tests for the All Blacks from 2003 to 2011, and was part of the 2011 Rugby World Cup winning squad. He will be commentating for Sky Sport at the Rugby World Cup and writing regular columns for Stuff

OPINION: The All Blacks may have lost Jordie Barrett for the Rugby World Cup opener against France, but that could prove a blessing in disguise when you look at the bigger picture.

Hopefully, Jordie’s knee injury isn’t too bad, but I’m pleased he’s getting a break to freshen him for later in the tournament.

Jordie is X-factor, he will play an integral part in the All Blacks as they try to bring the Rugby World Cup back home.

They have world-class cover in midfield in Anton Lienert-Brown, who’s had over 50 caps, and David Havili, who’s won a swag of Super Rugby titles. It’s an area where they were light two years ago, but now have several quality options.

It’s not like our team in 2003 when we lost Tana Umaga to an early knee injury. We were a young side with no-one of Tana’s quality or experience to fill the void, but these All Blacks have great depth.

Jordie has had a massive workload with the All Blacks and the Hurricanes. He doesn’t mind a bit of contact, so he’s heavily involved in the defensive efforts, he’s a big carrier on attack and his kicking game is vital. It won’t be a bad thing if the coaches bring him back in the later pool stages, perhaps the Italy game on September 30, to get some rust out before the quarterfinal.

This is going to be the most hotly-contested tournament yet. Any one of four or five teams could win the trophy and I’m also tipping Argentina to make the semifinal and Fiji to light up the World Cup.

I played in the 2007 World Cup and remember France had big crowds and the atmosphere was electric, but the 2023 tournament is shaping up to be bigger and better.

We were in Paris the other day and the hype was building the fan zone in the Place de la Concorde, near the Tuileries Gardens, is massive.

Rugby here is on a high, and their domestic game is strong. France has 40 pro teams to New Zealand’s five. The French people are so looking forward to this World Cup.

It’s going to be interesting to see how France deal with the pressure of expectation. It could either be a burden, or lift them.

Public expectation is something the All Blacks have had to deal with for years, not just in World Cups, but in every test. It has always been huge, but it can also be a driving force.

In 2011, when we won the World Cup at home, we had some nervous times, particularly after Dan Carter was forced out and were running out of No 10s! France played a lot better than us in the final, and some of us, who had experienced the disappointments of 2003 and 2007, were thinking, ‘Man here we go again’.

But knowing the nation was right behind us, lifted us just as we needed to dig deeper. There was real belief in that side that we were going to do it, and part of that belief came down to the incredible support we had.

This is a different challenge for the All Blacks in 2023, but I’m confident they will have parked that big loss to the Springboks at Twickenham.

As for the format, it’s crazy that two of the top four teams in the world could be going home after the quarterfinals, but I like the fact it is starting with a game between two of the big guns.

France traditionally went into World Cups hot-and-cold, but this side is a different beast. They’ve been very consistent and they’re led by such a special player in Antoine Dupont. He can do everything. He shapes to take a box kick off his right foot and then goes back to his left. He can kick equally well with either.

He’ll spark counter-attacks from the back, he wins the big moments and his kicking is on point. That’s why he’s the best rugby player in the world at the moment. He seems to thrive on the expectation and the responsibility of being captain.

He’s also got players around him, like Gaël Fickou in the centres, who have been around and a big forward pack with plenty of height and muscle that allows him to do his thing.

As for a World Cup favourite, any one of the top-four – the All Blacks, France, Ireland or South Africa – could win. Australia have the potential to go through, given the Eddie Jones factor and a young, keen squad with the underdog mentality. And we still don’t know what the English are going to bring.

I expect Fiji, who recently beat England, to qualify from their pool with the Wallabies. Wales will have a tough task to beat Fiji on current form.

When you look at the other top teams, they are all led by players, like Dupont, Siya Kolisi (Springboks) and Jonathan Sexton (Ireland), who have the mindset that ‘this is my tournament, I’ll take it by the scruff of the neck’.

Experience is going to be vital, and I think the All Blacks are in a good space in that regard.

Seven guys – Sam Cane, Dane Coles, Codie Taylor, Brodie Retallick, Sam Whitelock, Aaron Smith and Beauden Barrett – were in our last World Cup winning team in 2015.

But I also like the fact that those same guys – and quite a few others – have been through times when the All Blacks haven’t been as successful. There is still that burning desire among the group who weren’t able to bring it home in 2019.

The leadership group has real resilience. They went through the adversity last year of all the speculation around the coaching situation and the pressure to win in South Africa, which will serve them well in France.

The other aspect that excites me about this World Cup is the fact the Pacific Island teams will be better for having their best players back.

It’s great that World Rugby has allowed players who previously represented tier one nations to play for their country of birth or heritage, guys like Steven Luatua and Charlie Faumuina for Samoa, and Malakai Fekitoa and Charles Piutau for Tonga.

We shouldn’t underestimate how special it is for those island nations to get players of that calibre back, and also how it’s so memorable for guys who have worn All Blacks or Wallabies jerseys, or played overseas. I wish it was there when I was playing, although I don’t know if I’d have come back and played for Samoa after finishing with the All Blacks.

It’s also going to make the competition better. We are already seeing that the Pasifika teams are getting little aspects of their game right, such as the set-pieces, and are more competitive. They are no longer going into tournaments overly reliant on their X-factor players to do something special.

We have to make sure the resources are there to give Pacific Island teams more opportunities to play the top nations. Look at how Argentina have developed. Their players have benefited from exposure to Super Rugby and European competitions. Now, they’re a top-eight team and we’re talking about them making Rugby World Cups on a regular basis.

If the opportunities are there, and the remuneration is comparable – that’s a huge thing – then hopefully the game will evolve to a stage where we can get players from the Pacific Islands picking their home nation or country of birth over pursuing opportunities with teams like the All Blacks, Wallabies, Ireland and France.

That would be great for future World Cups, but in the meantime enjoy this one. It’s going to be awesome.