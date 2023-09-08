Wallabies coach Eddie Jones delivers another selection shock at Rugby World Cup

All Blacks team to play their first pool game against France at Stade de France, Paris on Saturday.

Paris: Eddie Jones says Ben Donaldson’s goal-kicking ability played a pivotal role in his unexpected selection at fullback for Australia’s opening Rugby World Cup game as the Wallabies coach declared star centre Samu Kerevi fully fit before a first-up assignment against Georgia.

Australia’s fullback for their past three Tests, Andrew Kellaway, was fit and available to feature in the tournament opener but overlooked for Donaldson, who has never worn the No.15 jersey before at Test level.

It is a remarkable show of faith in a player who has only started once for the Wallabies - against Wales last November - and has been viewed as more of a No.10.

Donaldson, a three-Test rookie, has chalked up just 22 minutes of Test rugby this year when he came off the bench against France in Australia’s last hit-out before their World Cup campaign begins on Saturday in Paris (4am Sunday, NZ Time).

The Randwick product has barely played any rugby since the Waratahs’ Super Rugby season ended in June but is a highly rated footballer with a bright future ahead of him.

With Carter Gordon’s goal-kicking off target against France - the five-eighth missed four shots at goal - Jones felt Donaldson’s inclusion would strengthen an area the Wallabies need to be sharp in.

It is unclear who will take the first conversion or penalty of the game.

However, Super Rugby statistics from this year show that Donaldson’s radar was hardly spectacular.

Chris Hyde/Getty Images Eddie Jones at Stade de France as the Wallabies get ready to start their campaign.

The NSW playmaker’s kicking success rate of 69.4 per cent was the equal worst of the competition’s top 10 goal-kickers, well behind Sam Gilbert from the Highlanders (86.5 per cent).

Meanwhile, Gordon wasn’t even the first-choice kicker for his team, the Melbourne Rebels.

“Andrew is right for selection. We just felt for this game Donno gives us the coverage we need,” Jones told reporters in Paris, two days out from his first match in charge of the Wallabies at a World Cup since the 2003 final, remembered for Jonny Wilkinson’s late drop-goal.

“He’s been training with us for six to eight weeks mostly at fullback rather than 10. His goal-kicking has been at a high standard, which obviously gives us two [options] for the game. With Nic White off the bench, it gives us three for the game. That’s an area we’ve needed to bolster, hence the selection.”

Meanwhile, after sitting out parts of training on Tuesday, Kerevi has been given the green light to play at No.12.

Kerevi’s inclusion after suffering a hand injury against New Zealand last month is a major boost for the Wallabies in a midfield that will feature Jordan Petaia at outside-centre.

“He’s ready to go mate,” said Jones of Kerevi.

There is, however, cohesion within this starting XV. Three changes is the fewest Jones has made since his return to the Wallabies this year.

All eight forwards who started against France have retained their spot, with Taniela Tupou and Will Skelton the only two who have been involved at a World Cup.

Australia’s match-day 23 has an average of 14.9 Tests per player (343 caps overall) and is the least experienced Wallabies team fielded at a World Cup since 2003 in a Test against Namibia.

Only six of the 23 players have represented Australia at a Rugby World Cup.

“It’s our best team,” Jones said. “It’s 20 years since Australia’s picked a young team like this and it shows a changing of the guard. This is a new team that wants to take Australian rugby forward.”

Jones has gone with Marika Koroibete and Mark Nawaqanitawase on the wings, while vice-captain and halfback Tate McDermott will start in his maiden World Cup game.

On the bench, Jones has opted for a split of five forwards and three backs that features halfback Nic White, centre Lalakai Foketi and winger Suliasi Vunivalu.

Australia’s scrum, with Angus Bell, Dave Porecki and Tupou in the front row, was excellent against France and Jones genuinely believes it could be a weapon for the men in gold over the next few weeks.

“We’ve got a really big, strong, fast pack that’s ready to take on the opposition and that starts with Georgia.

“I never would have dreamt coming to a press conference as a coach of Australia saying we’ve got a huge pack that could dominate the World Cup and we have. We intend to use that to our advantage.”