Celebs in Paris: Who turned out for All Blacks v France

David Beckham and Richie McCaw at the opening match of the Rugby World Cup in Paris.

As the Rugby World Cup kicked off in Paris with the All Blacks playing France here are all the celebs we could find who were in attendance.

From Aquaman’s Jason Momoa to Māori filmmaker Taika Waititi the crowd was jam-packed.

Jason Momoa

Already known for his love of the All Blacks and the nation, Momoa posted a video of the pitch to his Instagram with the caption “@allblacks vs France. Here we go. Best of the best. All my aloha. So thankful to see this for the first time. World Cup. #ibleedblack #allblacks aloha j”.

Momoa had previously hung out with All Blacks, soaked up Māori culture and tossed his shirt in the name of cyclone relief.

The devoted All Blacks fan even turned out to support the New Zealand sevens team in 2019, cheering them from the stands, and then meeting them in their dressing-room before their successful playoff for fifth place with England.

In Momoa’s video New Zealand filmmaker Taika Waititi can be seen pulling a face to the camera in the background.

Taika Waititi

Kiwi filmmaker Taika Waititi was visible in the crowd at the match and has pulled together a series with New Zealand Rugby (NZR) as he travels around Europe amidst the Rugby World Cup season.

Waititi’s series for NZR takes rugby lovers behind the scenes and explores the world of rugby.

His wife Rita Ora was not at the opening match.

Found a celebrity in Paris for the rugby we didn’t spot? Email social media links to newstips@stuff.co.nz

David and Cruz Beckham

Snapping a pic with All Black great Richie McCaw, football star David Beckham and his son Cruz watched on with the crowd.

Beckham took to social media with a picture of himself in the stadium saying “So much fun at the first game of the Rugby World Cup”.

Stuff David Beckham and his son Cruz attend the opening match of the Rugby World Cup.

Richie McCaw

Former All Blacks captain Richie McCaw was in the stands to cheer on the team.

McCaw recently drew the names of the squad that would be playing in the 2023 Rugby World Cup competition.

He captained the All Blacks for 110 out of his 148 test matches and won two Rugby World Cups in 2011 and 2015.

Sonny Bill Williams

SBW was on hand to crash a live pitchside interview and offer up some fashion advice to former English rugby player Ugo Monye.

Dan Carter

Dan Carter was back on the field this Rugby World Cup although not playing – but to open up the cabinet display of the Webb Ellis Cup.

Carter hung up the boots three years ago at the age of 38 after an incredible career that would see him go down as one of the greatest players to grace the game.

He became a global star at the All Blacks level, and his performance in the second test against the British and Irish Lions in 2005 was his masterpiece.

George Russell

Formula 1 driver George Russell enjoyed a weekend off racing his Mercedes around a circuit to get up close at the Rugby World Cup. The Englishman shared a photo of him down on the field prior to the opening ceremony.

Kylian Mbappé and his French football teammates

French football superstar Kylian Mbappé took in the actions from the stands, captured here celebrating as his country went on to win.

Mbappé, who has hoisted the Football World Cup, was joined by fellow French footballers Antoine Griezmann, Ousmane Dembélé and Dayot Upamecano. Funnily enough, they weren’t circled out from the Rugby World Cup Instagram account despite standing alongside him.