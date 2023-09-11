Rugby World Cup 2023 referee review: Bunker gets it wrong with England red card

There were early cards for each team in the England v Argentina Rugby World Cup clash.

ANALYSIS: Don’t expect England flanker Tom Curry to have much problem having his red card rescinded after his disciplinary hearing on Tuesday evening (France time).

That said, dates with the judiciary often feel like a game of spin the lucky wheel.

But if Curry gets any sort of sanction for his head clash with Argentina’s Juan Cruz Mallia during his side’s 27-10 win in Marseille on Sunday (NZT), then the players may as well pack up, go home, and consider if it’s even worth playing a sport which is going to punish accidents in such a heavy-handed manner.

Daniel Cole/AP England's Tom Curry was red-carded for his head clash with Argentina's Juan Cruz Mallia.

The debut of the Foul Play Review Bunker at the World Cup has otherwise been a good addition. There is a common misconception that it slows the game down, but it’s actually quite the opposite.

Here’s how the bunker works:

It’s a completely separate setup to the TMO, who is part of the team of four officials at the ground.

Instead, the bunker is a system which sees one of the other seven World Cup TMOs (with one of England’s Christophe Ridley and Wales’ Craig Evans on hand to assist) based at the International Broadcast Centre at Roland Garros in Paris, away from the crowds, who are only brought into the game by invitation from the referee.

The TMO at the stadium will still tip the referee if they spot anything that potentially warrants a yellow card, but unlike times gone by, instead of the on-field officials wasting time poring over big-screen replays to determine the sanction, they watch two replays maximum.

From those quick looks, if the foul play is deemed to have reached a yellow-card threshold the referee shows a yellow, and the beauty is the bunker then has eight minutes to determine if it will be upgraded to a red card, while everyone can get on with the game, also leaving the TMO free to adjudicate on any other acts which may need attention.

But it doesn’t eliminate all head-scratchers:

England v Argentina, 3rd minute, Tom Curry (England) red card

David Rogers/Getty Images Mathieu Raynal shows a red card to Tom Curry during England’s win over Argentina.

We all know about World Rugby’s clamp-down on head contact, but Curry’s collision with Mallia really did not tick all the boxes in order for it to become a red-card offence, let alone allowing for some sort of commonsense.

With the Pumas fullback jumping to catch a high ball, he then, on landing, whacked heads with Curry, with both players spilling plenty of blood.

After referee Mathieu Raynal (France) showed an initial yellow card after he deemed it met the threshold, it was quite the surprise to see the bunker come back with the call to upgrade to red.

Under World Rugby’s head contact process, there certainly appeared to be enough mitigation to keep it a sin-bin, rather than send-off, offence, including a ‘significant drop in height or change in direction from the ball carrier’, as well as Curry having ‘no time to adjust’, in what was not a high-speed clash anyway.

The Englishman was still in an upright position, not bent at the hips, which did put him at risk of a card when heads collided. But as an interesting comparison, take a look at the yellow card to Chile captain Martin Sigren in the game against Japan (38th minute), which wasn’t upgraded to red.

Then there was Springboks centre Jesse Kriel, who flew out of the line and went head-on-head on Scotland No 8 Jack Dempsey (third minute), which went without not just referee Angus Gardner (Australia) noticing but even TMO Ben Whitehouse (Wales) chipping in, and which had Scotland coach Gregor Townsend seething.

Clearly there is still some luck involved with what the officials do and don’t see.

England v Argentina, 9th minute, Santiago Carreras (Argentina) yellow card

It was all go early in this contest, with the Pumas also down a player after first-five Santiago Carreras clattered into his opposite, George Ford, on a charge-down attempt.

While some may argue that players are quite entitled to try and charge down kicks, they still must do so in a way that is not dangerous.

In this case, Carreras took a chance, couldn’t avoid Ford, and ended up contacting his head, to clearly meet the yellow-card threshold.

Dan Mullan/Getty Images Argentina No 10 Santiago Carreras was yellow-carded for his charge-down attempt on his England opposite, George Ford.

What saved him from an upgrade to red was that the initial contact was with body, and not head.

Ironically, the Pumas had been involved in a very similar incident just a few weeks back, when, in the first minute of their Rugby Championship match against the Springboks in Johannesburg, Mallia’s attempted charge down saw his backside connect with the face of Grant Williams, knocking the halfback out cold.

At the time, referee Andrew Brace (Ireland) and his officials, including TMO Joy Neville (Ireland), deemed it just ‘a rugby incident’. However, Mallia was cited post-match, and suspended for two weeks.

France v New Zealand, 43rd minute, Rieko Ioane pass for Mark Telea try

There were howls around the Stade de France after the All Blacks went in for their second try, after many in the crowd felt Rieko Ioane’s long pass to Mark Telea should have been called forward.

Take a look at where Ioane throws the ball – almost exactly halfway between the French 22-metre and 10-metre lines – and where Telea collects it, after a sideways bounce – about six metres from the 22m line.

Do the maths and that makes it about three metres forward, right?

Not quite so fast. Remember the term ‘relative velocity’.

That means it is certainly possible for passes to travel forward, but still go backwards out of the hands – which is what the officials judge on – thanks to a player’s running momentum.

The World Rugby video below shows a brilliant illustration:

In this instance, referee Jaco Peyper (South Africa) and both assistant referees were in great position to make the call.

Along with that, unlike in the NRL, where the bunker does not have the power to rule on forward passes, the TMO in rugby does, and Tom Foley (Wales) would have indeed pulled this up if he felt it had been missed on-field.