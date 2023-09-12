Timed out! Rugby World Cup 2023 referees not wearing watches due to sponsor dispute

Luke Pearce and the rest of the referees at the World Cup are not wearing watches after a dispute with the tournament’s sponsor.

They say the referee is the sole judge of time. But that’s not so easy to do without a watch.

However, that is exactly what the match officials at the Rugby World Cup in France are doing, thanks to a dispute with a tournament sponsor.

Look closely at the arms of any of the men in the middle at this year’s tournament, and while there is a whistle wrapped around one wrist, the other is bare, perhaps even sporting a big tan line, where a watch would normally sit.

Instead, the referees – the very ones stipulated in World Rugby’s law book for keeping the time – are having to rely on their TMO, and, just like the crowd, the stadium clock, and siren, to have any idea of how long is gone in the game.

What on earth, then, are the refs doing running around without what would rank as their second-most important piece of equipment?

Because, Stuff has been told, of a row between them and Swiss watchmakers Tudor.

In 2017, Tudor – a sister company to Rolex, and owned by the Hans Wilsdorf Foundation – signed a seven-year agreement with World Rugby which saw their brand become the official timekeeper of the 2019 and 2023 men’s World Cups, the 2021 women’s World Cup (played in 2022), the 2018 and 2022 Sevens World Cups, and the annual World Under-20 Championship.

But the partnership has quite the snag this year.

While Tudor remains a sponsor at the global showpiece – and massively promotes the fact on their website, where they outline how their values align with rugby’s – they have this year decided not to provide the referees with watches, as has been their custom.

Stuff understands that is because Tudor were highly unimpressed that one of the refs from the 2019 World Cup, who is now retired, went on to sell his watch after that tournament in Japan.

Having never been told they weren’t allowed to do that in any case, it was said to have caused great bemusement among the officials when they were informed just last week of Tudor’s decision for this year.

Strongly-worded emails from the refereeing team followed, but the stance did not change.

Told by the company they either had to wear a Tudor watch (self-sourced), or no other brand aside from a Garmin, which is not considered direct competition, the referees decided as a group they would instead boycott a timepiece altogether, for the duration of the tournament.

“The sponsor’s angry, and it’s a bit petty... it’s just so poor,” a well-placed source told Stuff.

“So for the first time ever in a World Cup, for the first time ever in tier-one test matches, the official timekeepers of a game are not wearing a watch.

“It’s the biggest games in the world and the referees aren’t keeping time.”

It has, by all accounts indeed been a weird feeling for the officials through the first round of games, with even warm-up routines having been thrown somewhat off kilter by not having quick access to the time, while several refs also traditionally use their watches to keep penalty counts on.

Tudor has been contacted for comment.