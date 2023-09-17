The man behind the mic: Why silence is golden for New Zealand's voice of rugby

Grant Nisbett, pictured prior to calling his 300th All Blacks test, in Wellington in 2018, has no plans to hang up the microphone anytime soon.

Grant Nisbett can comfortably lay claim to having seen more live All Blacks rugby than any other person on the planet.

New Zealand’s voice of the sport, Sky TV commentator ‘Nisbo’ has called, from the venue, more than half of the All Blacks’ 632 test matches the national men’s side have ever played.

Since his debut in 1984, it’s a truly astonishing feat, and, yes, it does make the 72-year-old feel that much older, though, still loving his work, he has no plans to hang up the microphone anytime soon.

In France, working at this year’s Rugby World Cup – his sixth [three with TVNZ, then three with Sky, who did not have the rights to the other four during his time with them] – Nisbett, between pouring words into his microphone, took time out for some more talk, of the Back Chat variety.

Trust you packed the sunscreen and jandals, it looks super hot there?

That first game, in Paris, I’ve never commentated in heat like that before. I can’t imagine what it’d be like to play in it. It was upwards of 35 degrees, and even though it was a 9pm kickoff it was still around 30. It was bloody hard to cope, I tell you.

So, how many tests have you done now?

I think it’s around 338. I didn’t really keep a tab until someone asked me once. So I write every single test match down in an exercise book, so I’ve got about seven or eight full. It’s crazy, over half of all test matches the All Blacks have ever played. It makes me feel ancient.

Do you ever get sick of talking rugby?

No, I don’t, really. It’s a subject that I’ve always loved. I played the game, and like every kid in New Zealand I wanted to be an All Black. Rugby just happens to be our national game, but I equally love cricket, and pretty much any sport ... I’m a mad fan of baseball, and follow the Yankees.

If you weren’t a commentator, what would you be doing?

It’s a damn good question. I probably would have gone to Otago University [having been set to do a physical education degree there but opting not to when a neighbour knew Sir Lance Cross, at the time the head of NZBC sport, who organised Nisbett an interview to be a sports broadcaster, which he was successful with] so I suppose I would have become a PE teacher at some secondary school. I really don’t know.

What commentators did you idolise?

The guy that set the standard when I was younger was Bill McLaren. He was there for so long. And then I became very good mates with Keith Quinn, and he obviously went on and became a bit of a trailblazer in New Zealand television, the first high-profile commentator.

Do you watch back and review your games?

Sometimes, not as much as I used to. That’s probably because we do so many these days that it’d be a full-time job. I’ve got the 2015 World Cup final sitting on my MySky, but I’ve never looked at it. But I go back and check, sometimes you get into little habits of using the same words, same phrases ... though I’d defy anyone to tell me another word for ‘advantage’, which is a big part of rugby. I’ve never been able to find another word, so that probably gets a bit predictable, and repetitive.

Stephen Barker/Photosport Grant Nisbett and Justin Marshall prepare for commentary in an All Blacks v Ireland test in Hamilton in 2012.

Since your soon-after-fulltime description of the All Blacks’ history-making feat in South Africa in 1996, you have never gone to a scripted piece again, preferring off-the-cuff words, is that right?

Yeah, I learnt a bit of a lesson there. In many ways, you just have to let the occasion do the talking for you. If you listen to a lot of commentators around the world, strangely enough, silence is almost the best thing, because the crowd will carry it for you. If you can get a nice little sentence in and then basically shut up, I think that’s better than ranting and raving and reading a pre-arranged script. That’s why I always admire Peter Montgomery’s call: “The America’s Cup is now New Zealand’s Cup” – that’s precisely what you’re trying to say.

What’s game preparation like?

The moment the teams are named, I’m into it. And I like to have everything done before match day, so that match day is pretty much free of even thinking too much before you get to the ground. I obviously write all the teams out [by hand], do all the stats ... it’s all very pedantic, and probably very untidy, and also written out phonetically. If someone leant over my shoulder and had a look at my notes they’d think I’d gone mad.

At World Cups, with minnow teams, you must get a few new challenges, particularly with pronunciation?

Many times I’ve rung the embassies, and you have contacts of other broadcasters who can help you out. In 2015 I knew that the All Blacks were playing Georgia, and I had a hairdresser in Wellington whose assistant was Russian, so I asked if she was able to help me, and she was fantastic. I went to the World Cup reasonably confident that I had a bit of a handle on the Georgian names.

What’s the best cure for a sore throat, and have you ever had issues with the voice in the box?

Probably Fishermen’s Friend. They’re pretty strong. I’ve been a wee bit lucky over the years that I haven’t had too many problems. I remember doing a test match in Australia in the early 90s where I had the feeling that things weren’t going to go too well, but I got through the game, then I got laryngitis big time, I couldn’t talk for three or four days. I obviously used all that was left.

If there’s one rugby law you could change, what would it be?

The rolling maul. If you broke a rolling maul down, it’s highly illegal, because the ball carrier has all these blokes in front of him who are fundamentally offside. And done properly, there’s no legal way of stopping it. As a five-year-old, when you’re first taught to play the game, you’re taught to tackle the ball carrier. Well, in this instance, if you tackle the ball carrier, you’re probably spending 10 minutes in the bin. So to me, it is completely against the laws of the game, and I just hate it. Rugby is a contest for the ball, and if you can’t contest, which you can’t in a rolling maul, then it’s simply not rugby.

You’ve been many places in the world, if there’s somewhere else you could live, where would it be?

Probably my favourite place would be Ireland. The Irish people are simply superb, and, win, lose, or draw, it’s always pretty much a party. I certainly love the new Aviva Stadium in Dublin, the old Lansdowne Road.

Will the All Blacks win the World Cup?

I know there was a setback [against France], but I think the All Blacks would have learnt a lot out of that game, and don’t forget that in 2019 South Africa lost their opening game. I’ve just got a little bit of faith in this group that they can come through. Get through the quarterfinal and I think that’s the hard work done, then they’ve just got to stay on track. I’ve been to a lot of All Black test matches where you’ve thought to yourself, ‘I don’t think they can do it today’, but they find a way. So I’m feeling confident that they can do it again.