All Blacks player ratings: Cam Roigard shines in Rugby World Cup romp v Namibia

ANALYSIS: The All Blacks have dealt to Namibia in their second pool game at the Rugby World Cup.

Following their first-up defeat to France last weekend, Ian Foster’s men followed-up with a 71-3 victory over the world No 21-ranked side in Toulouse.

Here are Stuff’s All Blacks player ratings from their 11-try romp, in what were, for a time, torrential conditions.

15. Beauden Barrett: Chimed in nicely on attacking raids without over-playing his hand. Accurate in his work, including pinpoint pass to send Papalii over. Off at 60 minutes. 7

14. Caleb Clarke: First test start on right wing and looked likely, with a few chances opening up, without being able to complete the job, until a successful kick-chase later. Racked up game-high numbers for metres (116) and clean breaks (six). 7

13. Anton Lienert-Brown: Showed all his game nous when scoring a brilliant try after a smart grubber, left-foot follow-up hack, and pacy chase. Off at 68 minutes. 6

12. David Havili: Had forgettable moments at the start and end, with a kick out on the full and a bumble in his own-goal, but was largely slick in between, with some lovely little attacking touches with both hands and feet. Battle for bench role for big games remains interesting. 6

11. Leicester Fainga’anuku: Superb 20-metre score, smashing through defenders, before also setting up the last try of the night. Ball didn’t go his way nearly as much as earlier on and endured a couple of sloppy drops, but gave a reminder of the real threat he offers, finishing equal top on the night for defenders beaten (eight). 8

10. Damian McKenzie: Belated World Cup debut after injury four years ago, and walked away with a 26-point haul. Thrived in the expansive play, able to run defenders ragged in scoring two tries, and also run his side out of trouble while at fullback for the final quarter. Sent one left-foot kick dead, while booted 8/11 off the tee in what were tricky conditions. 8

9. Cam Roigard: Couldn’t have wished for a better World Cup debut, and maiden start in the black jersey. Had two tries in the opening seven minutes, and set up several others thanks to being such a threat with ball in hand in his 66 minutes. Surely he’s now No 2 in the halfback queue? 9

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Cam Roigard was a standout performer in the All Blacks’ romp against Namibia.

8. Ardie Savea: Nothing flashy from the stand-in skipper in his 63 minutes, but strongly went about his work, charged hard, and was happy to fling the ball to the backs. Wouldn’t be happy with being penalised right at the start of the second half. 7

7. Dalton Papalii: Enjoyed another 80-minute run at openside in Sam Cane’s absence. Didn’t have much breakdown work to throw the body into and only four tackles to make, while dived in for a try under the posts. 6

6. Luke Jacobson: Itching for an opportunity and was visibly hungry to get involved, clocking the most metres of any forward (46 on three carries) as he proved a threat in the wider channels. Sacrificed in 74th minute due to de Groot’s card and the resulting front-row requirements. 7

5. Sam Whitelock: Big night in equalling Richie McCaw for most All Blacks test caps (148), but conceded the team’s first three penalties of the game. Went on to pluck a lineout steal, take over the captaincy and ended as top tackler (eight), but with discipline having been a huge team issue last weekend, there remains work. 5

4. Brodie Retallick: Chugged through nearly an hour’s work in first start since knee injury. Big lineout target and part of some strong maul defence where Namibia tried to test the men in black. 6

3. Nepo Laulala: Helped power a huge first scrum which led to a try, and won a scrum penalty later. One bad knock on in a tackle. Subbed in 48th minute. 6

2. Samisoni Taukei’aho: Bang on with his lineout throws in some tough conditions and appeared to profit with a try from strong rolling maul, only for it to be ruled out for obstruction. Off at 52 minutes. 7

1. Ofa Tuungafasi: Core roles were decent, while wowed with a spiral back-flick pass, before sending a poor regulation one. Off at 48 minutes but summoned back for final half dozen. 7

RESERVES

16. Dane Coles: Became the second-oldest All Black to ever take the park and made immediate impact in 28-minute stint with strong tackling. 6

17. Ethan de Groot: Doesn’t get much better than scoring 30 seconds after being injected into the game, powerfully finishing with his first touch. But let himself down with 72nd minute shoulder-to-head shot which was upgraded to a red card and now faces a likely suspension. 3

SKY SPORT The front rower paid a heavy price for making contact with the head of Namibia's Adriaan Booysen.

18. Fletcher Newell: First pack-down helped earn a penalty advantage, while he put the head down and got stuck into his work in 32-minute stint. 5

19. Scott Barrett: On in 57th minute and an immediate lineout target, though spent most of his stint at blindside. Is that still an option down the track? 6

20. Tupou Vaa’i: On with 17 minutes left and won a ruck penalty just as Namibia looked a chance of getting a try. 6

21. Aaron Smith: On for final 14 minutes and made a key tackle on Rossouw in final minute to stop a possible Namibia consolation. 6

22. Richie Mo’unga: Played the final quarter and showed nice vision to kick for Clarke try, but was otherwise unusually shaky, with a couple of messy fumbles. 4

23. Rieko Ioane: On for last dozen minutes. Ridiculous pass to no-one, then made good with slick 50-metre finish for final try of the game. 5