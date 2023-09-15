Dane Coles to become oldest playing All Black in 102 years in Rugby World Cup match v Namibia

Dane Coles will become the second-oldest All Black ever when he takes the park against Namibia.

Dane Coles is about to achieve something no All Black has for 102 years.

When the veteran hooker is injected off the bench in Saturday’s (NZ time) Rugby World Cup match against Namibia in Toulouse, he will, at 36 years and 279 days, become the second-oldest All Black of all-time.

Not since Ned Hughes’ incredible return to test rugby against the touring Springboks in 1921, as a 40-year-old, has someone donned the black jersey at such an age.

Coles will overtake Brad Thorn into second on the list, the hard-nosed lock having played the last of his 59 tests when starting the 2011 World Cup final win, aged 36 and 262 days.

There has only ever been one other 36-year-old All Black, and that was Coles’ former team-mate, and fellow hooker, Keven Mealamu, who also signed off with World Cup glory, coming off the bench to replace Coles in the 2015 decider, aged 36 and 225 days.

There have been a further 10 men who have taken the park for the All Blacks aged 35. Unsurprisingly, that’s an all-forwards group, all tight-five, in fact – Angus Stuart (1893), Charlie Sonntag (1929), Sir Colin Meads (1971), Tane Norton (1977), John Ashworth (1985), Andy Haden (1985), Gary Knight (1986), Richard Loe (1995), Andrew Hore (2013) – aside from centre Frank Bunce (1997).

With the advent of sports science, players certainly have the capabilities of featuring for longer in the modern day, though this is also offset by a big rise in the number of matches now staged, and the lucrative pull of offshore club deals which in-turn mean unavailability for the national side.

Had it not been for Hughes’ remarkable All Blacks recall after 13 years out of the reckoning, Coles would be about to take the record for himself.

But perhaps no-one will ever go on and surpass Hughes, himself also a nuggety hooker.

He debuted in 1907, also played a test against the Lions in 1908, but then after being banned from the sport by the New Zealand Union because his team objected to playing a club game due to weather and ground conditions, he switched to rugby league and played a test for the Kiwis in 1910.

However, after serving in World War I, Hughes was allowed back in rugby, and for the 1921 tour by the Springboks he started in the 13-5 first-test win in Dunedin and the 9-5 second-test loss in Auckland (aged 40 years, 123 days), which proved to be his last, dropped for a third test in Wellington which ended 0-0 – one of just two scoreless tests ever involving the All Blacks.

More than a century later here is Coles, who first pulled on the black jersey aged 25, back in 2012, when he came off the bench in a 51-22 win over Scotland at Murrayfield.

He has gone on to rack up 87 appearances (all tests), which sits him 16th all-time for All Blacks tests, and 27th for matches, set to go equal for the latter with Justin Marshall this weekend.

However, just 18 of those tests have come since the 2019 World Cup, with Coles having been plagued by calf injuries in the latter stages of his career, while the progress of Codie Taylor and rise of Samisoni Taukei’aho has seen him drop to No 3 in the No 2 pecking order.

1 NEWS All Blacks hooker Dane Coles prepares for his final rugby hoorah at this year's Rugby World Cup in France.

Having announced in February that he would be retiring at the end of the 2023 season, there is even a chance Saturday’s (NZT) act is Coles’ last altogether in the All Blacks jersey, though the final pool match against Uruguay in Lyon in three weeks’ time shapes as a strong possibility.

Speaking of Uruguay, the South Americans hold the record for having the oldest player ever at a World Cup, with No 8 Diego Ormaechea – father of current squad member Agustin Ormaechea – taking the field at 40 years, 26 days, in the 1999 tournament against the Springboks in Glasgow.

AT A GLANCE

Oldest All Blacks

Ned Hughes – 40 years, 123 days (1921)

Brad Thorn – 36 years, 262 days (2011)

Dane Coles – 36 years, 258 days (2023)*

Keven Mealamu – 36 years, 225 days (2015)

Frank Bunce – 35 years, 305 days (1997)

John Ashworth – 35 years, 257 days (1985)

Richard Loe – 35 years, 226 days (1995)

*Denotes still active