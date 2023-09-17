Rugby World Cup: What the win against Namibia means for ill-disciplined All Blacks

The front rower paid a heavy price for making contact with the head of Namibia's Adriaan Booysen.

ANALYSIS: The All Blacks won’t win the Rugby World Cup unless there is a rapid improvement in their discipline.

Ethan de Groot’s red card against Namibia confirmed that the penalty count has become a genuine issue: in fact, it was arguably worse against Namibia than it was against France.

The All Blacks conceded 12 penalties in both games, but to concede 12 penalties against Namibia while dominating possession by 64% to 36% just isn’t good enough (Namibia conceded seven).

They’ll go out in the quarterfinals if they don’t get better – no matter who they are playing.

It’s best not to pre-judge the de Groot incident. It didn’t look any worse than the yellow card to French lock Romain Taofifenua in game against Uruguay the night before, although de Groot did tuck his right arm in before contact.

But, in some ways it’s a moot point whether it met the red card threshold. That sort of tackle will result in a penalty every day of the week and a yellow card at best.

For a player to do that while the All Blacks were leading 64-3 shows that the message about discipline just isn’t getting through.

After a clean Rugby Championship (no cards of any colour) the All Blacks knew that discipline would continue to be critical, but they have blown themselves up in the past three tests.

The lack of discipline can be seen with the ball as well. There were two forward passes against Namibia – one picked up, and one let go – in a repeat of the French game, and five knock-ons/fumbles, two of which were missed by the officials.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Ethan de Groot’s red card was one of 12 penalties conceded by the All Blacks, despite dominating possession.

Throw in Rieko Ioane’s wild pass to no one in the chaotic last 10 minutes, and a picture emerges of a talented group of players who are not functioning collectively at the moment.

There were a lot of points in that win against Namibia that were simply the result of individual skill or athleticism, but rugby has long since gone past the point when that wins the big tests.

All is certainly not lost. The impact of injuries is really starting to kick in at this Rugby World Cup.

The Springboks’ loss of Malcolm Marx is devastating for them, no matter how hard their supporters try to kid themselves. The All Blacks’ chances of beating them in a quarterfinal, should it pan out that way, have increased significantly.

But the misfortune of the All Blacks’ opponents will only take them so far: the real answers lie in the mirror.

In fact, they should take the guilty plea for de Groot, point to his clean record and commit to the ‘tackle school’ course – all of which would see him miss two games but return for the quarterfinals.

They need to own this discipline issue, and quickly.