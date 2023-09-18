Rugby World Cup: Australia pay a heavy price for sacking Dave Rennie

ANALYSIS: Sacked Wallabies coach Dave Rennie is probably still too close to his former players to indulge in a bit of schadenfreude after Fiji beat Australia 22-15 in Saint-Etienne.

When Rennie was axed by Rugby Australia in January, he pointedly included the following in his farewell statement: “I’m disappointed I won’t be able to see out my contract in the way I agreed to back in 2019 but leave knowing I had the full support of the playing group and the staff.”

But, the expensive folly of Rugby Australia’s decision to sack Rennie – they also had to pay him out – is now coming into clear view as the Wallabies’ Rugby World Cup teeters on the brink.

If they don’t beat Warren Gatland’s Wales next weekend, they won’t make the quarterfinal stages and might even finish the tournament outside the top 10 in the World Rugby rankings.

On the evidence of the loss to Fiji, that outcome looks more likely than not, particularly as captain Will Skelton (calf) and prop Taniela Tupou (hamstring) have already been ruled out.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Former Wallabies coach Dave Rennie after a Bledisloe Cup test in Auckland last year.

Jones was supposed to instil a “winning culture” at the Wallabies, but the side that finished the game against Fiji looked ill-equipped to deal with the pressure of a Rugby World Cup.

With overlooked former captain Michael Hooper in a television studio back in Australia on media duties, and Quade Cooper also in the wilderness, the Wallabies lacked direction.

The most symbolic moment of the afternoon came when Jones hooked young No 10 Carter Gordon after 49 minutes, having lost faith in him after an error-strewn display. A penny for Cooper’s thoughts at that point.

It was not necessarily a surprise that the Wallabies looked so ragged.

Chris Hyde/Getty Images Eddie Jones is again under pressure as Wallabies coach.

Rugby Australia clearly underestimated the effect that Rennie’s sacking would have on the rest of their coaching team.

Soon after Jones signed his five-year deal, the highly respected forwards coach Dan McKellar announced he was leaving the Wallabies set-up to join Leicester as head coach.

Laurie Fisher and scrum coach Petrus du Plessis also left, completely gutting the Wallabies’ coaching team with a Rugby World Cup on horizon.

Jones then pieced together a coaching panel that included two former NRL players, one of whom (defence coach Brett Hodgson) have never even coached a rugby team before this year.

Jones then took a broom to the squad, cleaning out experienced players such as Hooper, Cooper, Reece Hodge, Jed Holloway and former Crusaders flanker Pete Samu.

It was supposed to signal a “new era” in Australian rugby, which was the licence handed to him by Rugby Australia with very few checks and balances in place.

There was a complete naivety about this approach, a case of nostalgia winning over high-performance reality, and the Rugby Australia board will be praying the Wallabies can pull it out of the fire next weekend.

If not, the heat won’t solely be put on Jones.

Meanwhile, Rennie will probably reflect on two Wallabies’ performances at the end of last year, when his injury-hit side came within a whisker of beating Ireland in Dublin and France in Paris.

Rugby Australia ignored the merit in them, and used the loss against Italy to sack him via FaceTime. The Wallabies have gone backwards since then.