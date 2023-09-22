Rugby World Cup: Antoine Dupont suffers suspected broken jaw as France rout Namibia 96-0 in Marseille

Stade Vélodrome, Marseille: France 96 (Damian Penaud 3, Jonathan Danty 2, Louis Bielle-Biarrey 2, Charles Ollivon 2, Thibaud Flament, Antoine Dupont, Baptiste Couilloud, Melvyn Jaminet, penalty tries; Thomas Ramos 12 con) Namibia 0. HT: 54-0.

Red card: Johan Deysel 45min

Captain Antoine Dupont’s suspected fractured jaw took the gloss off France's highest-ever score, a 96-0 romp against hapless Namibia at the Rugby World Cup on Friday (NZ time).

There were 14 tries, including a penalty try, as Thomas Ramos landed 12 conversions in Marseille.

The World Cup's seventh-highest score was marred by Dupont's game-ending injury after he was in a head-on-head collision with Namibia captain Johan Deysel in the 45th minute. Deysel was yellow-carded for a dangerous upright tackle and Dupont walked off in tears.

David Rogers/Getty Images Antoine Dupont suffered a suspected facial fracture in France’s 96-0 win against Namibia.

A suspected broken jaw would likely sideline him for the rest of the tournament, but French media are reporting that Dupont could return for the semifinals if he doesn’t have surgery.

At the post-match press conference, coach Fabien Galthié confirmed Dupont had potentially broken his jaw and was in hospital for scans.

“There's a suspicion of a crack or fracture in his jaw. He's gone for tests. We'll wait for the results before moving forward. We need to take advantage of this great victory and the players' fine performance,” he said.

Michel Spingler/AP Fabien Galthié might have lost his best player for the World Cup.

Galthié was questioned about leaving his best player on the field while they were leading 54-0.

"What do you want me to say? You can't take 14 players off at half-time. Our plan was to bring off one, three and five at half-time, then the rest at the 55th minute. The aim was to give everyone some game-time and not sit back for a month. The players wanted and needed to play,” he said.

Dupont went down clutching his face after the heavy collision and looked disconsolate as he left the field.

Losing their talismanic halfback, an ex-world player of the year, would be a major blow for the hosts as they target a first World Cup win.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Antoine Dupont walking off in Marseille. There are grave fears he could miss the rest of the tournament.

They are already without leading first five-eighth Romain Ntamack, who was ruled out before the tournament because of a serious knee injury.

Deysel's yellow card was upgraded to red by a bunker review. By coincidence, Namibia's only previous World Cup red card was for Jacques Nieuwenhuis in 2007, also against France, who went on to better their previous record test score of 87-10.

The heavy-hitters who made the scoreboard this time included winger Damian Penaud with a hat-trick, as winger Louis Bielle-Biarrey, centre Jonathan Danty and loose forward Charles Ollivon grabbed two each.

The other try scorers in the Marseille mauling were lock Thibaud Flament, replacement halfback Baptiste Couilloud, reserve fullback Melyvn Jaminet and a last-gasp penalty try.

Penaud's try-scoring run extended to six games and gave him a national record of 13 in a calendar year, beating Phillipe Saint-André's record from 1995, and put him one ahead of Saint-André for Les Tricolores with 33 tries overall.

France extended Namibia’s tournament losing run to a record 25 games.

Namibia had an intercept try five minutes into the second half scratched off after the TMO showed Deysel's collision with Dupont.

Daniel Cole/AP Damian Penaud scoring one of his tries in the first half of France’s rout of Namibia.

Les Tricolores opened the tournament by beating the All Blacks 27-13 and followed with an uninspiring 27-12 victory against Uruguay. That attracted criticism and so Galthié picked a full-strength side who had the four-try bonus point inside 21 minutes against the Namibians.

France's last pool game is against Italy next Saturday (NZ time) when Penaud will look to overtake winger Vincent Clerc on 34 tries and move closer to France’s record-holder Serge Blanco on 38.

Allister Coetzee’s Namibia lost 52-8 to Italy before being overwhelmed 71-3 by the All Blacks. They finish the tournament against Uruguay in Lyon next Thursday (NZ time).

– With additional reporting from Stuff