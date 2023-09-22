Rugby World Cup: Injury concern for Antoine Dupont as France rout Namibia 96-0 in Marseille

France hammered 14-man Namibia but lost Antoine Dupont to a suspected facial injury in the second half.

Stade Vélodrome, Marseille: France 96 (Damian Penaud 3, Jonathan Danty 2, Louis Bielle-Biarrey 2, Charles Ollivon 2, Thibaud Flament, Antoine Dupont, Baptiste Couilloud, Melvyn Jaminet, penalty tries; Thomas Ramos 12 con) Namibia 0. HT: 54-0.

Red card: Johan Deysel 54min

Star halfback Antoine Dupont could miss the rest of the Rugby World Cup after suffering a suspected fractured cheekbone in France’s rout of Namibia in Marseille on Friday (NZ time).

Wing Damian Penaud scored a hat-trick among their 14 tries for France’s third victory in pool A after beating the All Blacks and Uruguay, winning 96-0 with their first bonus point of the tournament in a farcical mismatch.

However, the departure of Dupont was cause for more concern ahead of their decisive final pool match against Italy in Lyon next Saturday (NZ time).

David Rogers/Getty Images Antoine Dupont feeling his face after a nasty head clash.

Dupont left the field for a head injury assessment in the second half after a reckless tackle from Namibia captain Johan Deysel and didn’t return after disappearing down the tunnel.

He went down clutching his right cheek after the heavy collision and looked disconsolate as he left the field.

French media reported that Dupont was in hospital for a suspected fractured cheekbone.

Losing their talismanic halfback, an ex-world player of the year, would be a major blow for the hosts as they target a first World Cup win.

They are already without leading first five-eighth Romain Ntamack, who was ruled out before the tournament because of a serious knee injury.

Deysel was shown a yellow card by referee Matthew Carley that was swiftly upgraded to red after a bunker review. He clattered into Dupont, forcing an ugly head clash, and Namibia had to play the last 26 minutes with 14 men as Les Bleus nearly hit a century of points.

The hosts all but secured their place in the quarterfinals with their biggest World Cup win – their previous record was an 87-10 victory against Namibia in Toulouse in 2007.

MORE TO COME