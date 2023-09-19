Rugby World Cup team of the week: Fijians to the fore after beating Wallabies

All Blacks great Sean Fitzpatrick is picking his old team to make the final but he has one massive concern about their game.

ANALYSIS: Pacific Islanders joined the party in the second week of the Rugby World Cup.

Fiji, Samoa and Tonga had contrasting fortunes (two wins and a loss), but they all featured some outstanding performers to make Stuff’s team of the week.

Salesi Piutau (Tonga): His side were well beaten but the former All Black produced an outrageous step to bamboozle Irish opposite Hugo Keenan on the way to 90 running metres – a game high.

Grant Williams (South Africa): Jet-heeled halfback started on the wing and promptly scored two tries and beat 10 defenders against Romania. One of the fastest players in the world.

Waisea Nayacalevu (Fiji): The Fijian captain is emerging an as inspirational figure in France, where he has already enjoyed a long and celebrated club career at Stade Francais and Toulon.

Bundee Aki (Ireland): Backed up his fine start against Romania with two tries, 80 running metres and 10 defenders beaten against Tonga.

Nicolas Freitas (Uruguay): Caused France no end of issues on the left edge with a try, 62 running metres and three clean breaks as the South American’s threatened to cause a massive upset.

Johnny Sexton (Ireland): Directed traffic superbly against Tonga scored a try to become his country’s all-time leading pointscorer.

Cam Roigard (New Zealand): Got an opportunity against Namibia and took it. Ran strongly, took the right options and nailed his core roles.

Taulupe Faletau (Wales): Veteran No 8 is hitting form just before the crunch Wallabies game. His late try secured the bonus point against Portugal and he also made one remarkable covering tackle to stop a try.

Aurelien Morissard/AP Fiji flanker Levani Botia tries to escape the tackle of Wallabies prop James Slipper.

Levani Botia (Fiji): The Fijian enforcer led the statistics for tackles (12) and offloads (three) in the historic win against the Wallabies.When Fiji pushed the All Blacks in Dunedin in 2021, then coach Vern Cotter (the new Blues coach) was simply in awe of the versatile Botia, who played at No 12 on that night.

Martin Sigren (Chile): The South Americans’ captain put in another big shift on defence and attack against Samoa, as the so-called “developing” countries continued to impress.

Theo McFarland (Samoa): Largely unknown in this part of the world, the athletic lock has made a name for himself at Saracens in the UK, and he was excellent against Chile.

Jean Kleyn (South Africa): The former Ireland lock has been a strong addition for the Springboks this year, and some showed nice touches on attack against Romania.

Luke Tagi (Fiji): The big prop had to play 72 minutes after his replacement was injured – and the Fijians did a number on the Wallabies scrum.

Rob Herring (Ireland): Huge impact and energy off the bench against Tonga, in a tournament that will be decided by the squad depth.

Eroni Mawi (Fiji): Scrum superiority against the Wallabies, and part of a forward effort that negated the Wallabies’ lineout drives.