Mils Muliaina: Ethan de Groot case shows red cards will earn bans in Rugby World Cup lottery

OPINION: Ethan De Groot’s two-match ban shows the judiciary process has become a lottery and the suspension factor could become a feature for the rest of the Rugby World Cup.

I thought the All Blacks’ first-choice loosehead prop would have been exonerated after his red card against Namibia, but the judicial decisions have been consistent: If a player has a yellow card upgraded to red he is going to be banned.

That’s almost a given now after the Owen Farrell case where he was red-carded against Wales for a dangerous tackle but exonerated at a hearing, and then World Rugby appealed against the decision made by their own judiciary. Since the Farrell situation you stand next to no chance of getting off anything.

Ian Foster admitted the All Blacks were “a little bit surprised’’ at the de Groot verdict, and so was I.

When I originally looked at it, I thought he actually hit the Namibian player’s elbow. That was obvious because Adriaan Booysen suffered a dislocated shoulder. The judiciary must have decided de Groot did not attempt to wrap his arms around the ball carrier.

They must remember rugby is a high-contact sport and collisions happen in a split-second. Sometimes you are looking to put a shoulder in and then you wrap a little later. You can’t always control how much of that initial impact has an effect on the ability to wrap.

Dan Mullan/Getty Images Red cards at this tournament look certain to lead to bans.

Booysen dipped his head just before contact, but I don’t think the judiciary looked at that aspect as it never got past the wrapping stage which was deemed illegal.

It is disappointing for the All Blacks, but they will at least get de Groot back for the playoffs once he completes World Rugby’s coaching intervention programme. I don’t know what going back to tackle school means, but he obviously has to pass a test and prove his technique.

Some people might have felt that de Groot was unwise to go full noise into a tackle late in the match when the All Blacks had such a big lead against an outmatched team. But it’s not in the DNA of any rugby forward to button off. If you go in half-hearted you risk getting injured or allowing the ball carrier to offload. In a high-contact sport, you are not going to go in half-pie.

Players will just have to learn how to lower their body height in the tackle because this isn’t going to be the last time someone gets suspended. Unfortunately. It is clear the judiciary is going to play a massive part in the rest of the World Cup.

It’s now becoming difficult to predict decisions at judicial hearings. I thought England flanker Tom Curry, who had his yellow card upgraded to red against Argentina in the opening round, would have been cleared, but he got a two-match ban.

It worries me a little that players now know that as soon as they get a card they are going to cop a ban regardless of any mitigating factors. That is going to be massive come the big matches, it could potentially cost a team a game.

All you ask, as a player, is for decisions to be consistent.

As for the All Blacks’ big win over Namibia, it showed halves Damian McKenzie and Cam Roigard and big wing Leicester Fainga’anuku are ready to step up to the matchday 23 for the playoffs.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Cam Roigard about to score against Namibia.

They were really clinical, I know the opposition wasn’t top-tier quality, but you still have to stay within the game plan and do your job. Roigard was the perfect example. He could have gone out and looked for individual opportunities, but his service off the ground was superb. McKenzie played for the line, got his pack going forward and kicked really well.

Leicester helps the forwards out when he gets into the tackle area with his pick-and-goes. It’s actually really effective. I love watching him brush off a few tacklers, which allows his forwards to get a bit wider to attack a different spot.

Foster and now have some selection headaches, particularly in the back-three mix. They have some experience, and Beauden Barrett has started to get some flow back into his game, but they also have other players in form, and we have seen how form players at one-off tournaments can be the difference between winning and losing.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Sky Sport Rugby World Cup commentator and Stuff columnist Mils Muliaina.

I think they have to treat the Italy game as another quarterfinal and select their best available team to ramp it up and lead into the Uruguay match before the sudden-death quarterfinal.

The other talking point for me this week was Fiji’s amazing win over Australia. How great was that?

It increases the pressure on Eddie Jones, but he’s a past master at absorbing that. He takes the heat on himself, like wanting to get baguettes thrown at him by the Saint Étienne crowd. I thought his young Australian side would lift at the World Cup, and they still could do, but this was a massive loss, and the question mark will be how much does it weigh on the players’ mentally?

But it now opens up Pool C. Wales have a chance to top the pool, and so do Fiji, and the Wallabies have plenty to play for.

We should toast the wonderful display by the Fijians, who played with heart and flair against the Wallabies, but also a disciplined set-piece, a few lost lineouts aside.

Aurelien Morissard/AP Levani Botia was one of Fiji’s standouts in their win over the Wallabies.

I don’t know much about scrummaging, but how did they push the Wallabies scrum off the ball to get that penalty at the end? Looking at the Fijians’ physiques you can tell they have benefited from professional club environments. Their biceps are bigger than my quads - and I’m a Pacific Islander.

Fiji have beaten England and the Wallabies in recent weeks and almost upset Wales. Japan have also proved themselves at the last World Cups. It is time to admit them both into the Rugby Championship.

Our competition has suffered in comparison to Europe’s Six Nations, with its history and massive backing from sponsors, spectators and television audiences.

Asia is a massive market, making Japan a no-brainer for Rugby Championship inclusion, and the only way to grow our game in the southern hemisphere is to look at the potential in the Pacific Islands.