Rugby World Cup: All you need to know for matches overnight through to Monday morning

The Wallabies could crash out of the Rugby World Cup in the pool stage for the first time on Monday morning (NZ time).

A defeat to Wales in Lyon (kicking off at 8am) in another huge pool C match would all but eliminate Eddie Jones’ young Australian side.

It would also leave Wales and Fiji on course for the quarterfinals. Fiji would be on the verge of making the last eight for the first time since the tournament was last held in France, in 2007.

Chris Hyde/Getty Images Could Eddie Jones be steering the Wallabies out of the World Cup?

Scotland and Tonga will also be chasing their first win in a brutal pool B after opening with losses to South Africa and Ireland respectively.

Here’s all you need to know about the matches played overnight through to Monday morning.

Scotland v Tonga (pool B)

David Rogers/Getty Images Scotland No 10 Finn Russell, left, will have a big role to play against Tonga.

When: Monday, 4:45am; Where: Stade de Nice, Nice; Coverage: Live on Sky Sport 1, live updates on Stuff from 4:15am.

Pool B is tough. With Ireland and South Africa clashing in the likely pool decider on Sunday (NZ time), neither team can afford another defeat if they want to keep their slim quarterfinal hopes alive. Scotland will be favourites as the world No 5 side and playmaker Finn Russell will be key to unlocking Tonga’s defence.

The Scots were crushed 18-3 by the forceful Springboks. Victories over Tonga and Romania would mean they have a fighting chance of making the last eight ahead of their final pool match against the Irish.

Tonga disappointed in their opening match with a host of former All Blacks, such as Charles Piutau, Vaea Fifita and Malakai Fekitoa, losing 59-16 against Ireland. It’s win or bust against the Scots. They face world champions South Africa next weekend.

TEAMS

Scotland: Blair Kinghorn, Kyle Steyn, Chris Harris, Sione Tuipulotu, Duhan van der Merwe, Finn Russell, Ben White; Jack Dempsey, Rory Darge, Jamie Ritchie (capt), Scott Cummings, Richie Gray, Zander Fagerson, George Turner, Rory Sutherland. Reserves: Ewan Ashman, Pierre Schoeman, WP Nel, Sam Skinner, Matt Fagerson, George Horne, Huw Jones, Darcy Graham.

Tonga: Charles Piutau, Solomone Kata, Malakai Fekitoa, Pita Ahki, Afusipa Taumoepeau, William Havili, Augustine Pulu; Vaea Fifita, Sione Talitui, Tanginoa Halaifonua, Sam Lousi, Halaleva Fifita, Ben Tameifuna (capt), Paula Ngauamo, Siegfried Fisi’ihoi. Reserves: Sam Moli, Tau Koloamatangi, Sosefo Apikotoa, Adam Coleman, Semisi Paea, Sione Vailanu, Sonatane Takulua, Patrick Pellegrini.

Wales v Australia (pool C)

Dan Mullan/Getty Images Warren Gatland’s Wales will meet the Wallabies.

When: Monday, 8am; Where: OL Stadium, Lyon; Coverage: Live on Sky Sport 1, live updates on Stuff from 7:30am.

Australia’s first defeat to Fiji in 69 years means another loss against Wales should end their World Cup in the pool stage. The Wallabies lost 22-15 against the brilliant Fijians last Monday (NZ time) to open up pool C. Two pool defeats would all but ensure the humiliation of Australia’s first exit before the knockout stages in World Cup history.

Jones rolled the selection dice again and shifted rookie Ben Donaldson to first five-eighth from fullback, demoting Carter Gordon to the bench. His press conference if they lose against Wales will be box office.

Experienced Wales coach Warren Gatland will be wary of the Wallabies, who knocked over Georgia 35-15 in their opener.

Wales were lucky to beat Fiji 32-26 in their first match and the most unconvincing bonus-point victory (28-8) over Portugal doesn’t suggest they will be a threat beyond the quarterfinals. The Welsh did edge Australia 29-25 in the 2019 World Cup pool stages in Japan when they made the semifinals.

TEAMS

Wales: Liam Williams, Louis Rees-Zammit, George North, Nick Tompkins, Josh Adams, Dan Biggar, Gareth Davies; Taulupe Faletau, Jac Morgan (capt), Aaron Wainwright, Adam Beard, Will Rowlands, Tomas Francis, Ryan Elias, Gareth Thomas. Reserves: Elliot Dee, Corey Domachowski, Henry Thomas, Dafydd Jenkins, Taine Basham, Tomos Williams, Gareth Anscombe, Rio Dyer.

Australia: Andrew Kellaway, Mark Nawaqanitawase, Jordan Petaia, Samu Kerevi, Marika Koroibete, Ben Donaldson, Tate McDermott; Rob Valetini, Tom Hooper, Rob Leota, Richard Arnold, Nick Frost, James Slipper, David Porecki (capt), Angus Bell. Reserves: Matt Faessler, Blake Schoupp, Pone Fa'amausili, Matt Philip, Fraser McReight, Nic White, Carter Gordon, Suliasi Vunivalu.

