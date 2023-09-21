Rugby World Cup: Stats deep dive reveals the good, bad and ugly of All Blacks' game

The All Blacks kick more than you think and are missing the hard shoulders of Sam Cane and Shannon Frizell, but are largely generating the quick ruck ball they crave (although not as quick as Ireland).

Those are some of the finding from World Rugby’s detailed analysis of all the teams at the Rugby World Cup after two weeks of competition.

The All Blacks are also making far too many errors, with 14.5 turnovers conceded per game – ranking them 11th out of the 20 teams in France.

The good news is that some of the All Blacks’ attacking metrics are promising as they build towards a massive game against Italy on Saturday week (NZ Time).

World Rugby reveals that the All Blacks “Averaged the most line breaks per game (14.5)....Second-most defenders beaten (38.5) and the highest gain-line success as a percentage of their carries (64%)”.

Perhaps even more importantly, “Average ruck speed was third behind Ireland and Italy (3.34 seconds), which is linked so highly to that momentum and attacking output.”

Ireland were the only team with ruck speed under 3s, although they have played Romania and Tonga in the first two weeks, as opposed to the All Blacks’ opening game against France.

Those promising statistics suggest that the All Blacks’ attack isn’t that far away from clicking if they can sort out their error rate and poor discipline.

Despite the lazy narrative that has emerged of other teams incessantly kicking the ball while the All Blacks remain ball-in-hand purists, World Rugby says that the All Blacks have “Fifth-most kicks in play despite all their attacking output, [and] still recognise need to kick the ball a lot ... kicked fifth-most of their possession (63%).”

World Rugby also suggests that the All Blacks aren’t spending enough time inside their opponents’ 22m. “Not quite as many red-zone entries as they might want, just ninth with nine and-a-half per game, not spending a lot of time there, (03:05 in 14th)...But they are very clinical at scoring and quickly too ...3.54 red zone efficiency only bettered by Tonga and Wales.”

But, there are some big concerns unearthed in the statistics – pointing to the absence of Cane and Frizell.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Despite having his critics, All Blacks captain Sam Cane was badly missed in the first two games.

Defensively, the All Blacks are struggling to legally put decent shoulders on their opponents, and they haven’t been good at getting over the ball.

“Italy, Georgia and Japan have been the big hitters in defence, averaging 12 dominant tackles per game, well ahead of South Africa and England (8 per game) and New Zealand (7),” World Rugby said.

“...[the All Blacks] not affecting the breakdown particularly well, five turnovers won per game [ranked 15th].

“Discipline not great especially if not competing by design. Only two teams conceding more penalties in attack, giving their possession away a bit too easily [6.5 per game].”

The All Blacks therefore appear to be on track in some areas, and in desperate need for the cavalry to arrive in others.