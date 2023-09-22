France can say goodbye to Rugby World Cup hopes without Antoine Dupont

ANALYSIS: And then there were two, or maybe three, potential Rugby World Cup winners.

It was always a myth that this was a particularly open tournament, as South Africa, Ireland, France and the All Blacks were ahead of the rest.

But, France can forget about winning the Rugby World Cup without star halfback and captain Antoine Dupont.

The brilliant No 9 looked like he already knew his jaw was broken as he trudged off the field against Namibia on Friday morning (NZ Time), and subsequent reports from French journalists confirmed the injury.

Replacement halfbacks Maxime Lucu and Baptiste Couilloud are good players in their own right, but they don’t come close to replacing what Dupont brings to France.

Without Dupont (and others), France laboured to a win against Uruguay. When they toured Australia without Dupont in 2021, they lost the series 2-1 to the Wallabies.

Having already lost No 10 Romain Ntamack before the Rugby World Cup, Dupont’s role as the French general only increased.

He was relatively quiet on the opening night against the All Blacks – expertly hassled by Aaron Smith – but the limited game France used to beat New Zealand won’t be enough to get past South Africa or Ireland in the quarter-finals.

At some point they will need something extra, which is exactly what Dupont has consistently been supplying for club and country in recent years.

Losing Dupont is such a blow to France that they might even struggle against Italy in their final Pool A encounter in two weeks, a game that could have repercussions for the All Blacks.

The All Blacks really need to beat Italy well when they meet in Lyon on Saturday week, just to put to bed any prospect of the Italians beating France (and they’re capable) and knocking the All Blacks out before the quarterfinals.

David Rogers/Getty Images Pain and concern are etched all over Antoine Dupont’s face after a head collision with Namibia’s Johan Deysel in Marseille.

As for the French, their likely date with Ireland or South Africa in the last eight on the weekend of October 15-16 (NZ Time) looks all the more daunting.

The only consolation for Dupont, 26, is that he is young enough to feature in at least one more Rugby World Cup.

The parallels with Dan Carter are obvious. The brilliant All Black looked jinxed at Rugby World Cups when he went down in 2011, only to stage a remarkable comeback at the 2015 edition.

The All Blacks famously recovered from Carter’s loss in 2011 to get the job done – just.

But, are the French so far ahead of the rest – as the All Blacks were in 2011 – that they can sustain a Carter-esque loss and keep going?

That looks doubtful.