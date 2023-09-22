Rugby World Cup: Ireland and South Africa legends would rather face All Blacks than France

Two South African centurions and one legendary Ireland halfback would rather see their nation face the All Blacks than hosts France in next month’s Rugby World Cup quarterfinals.

The Springboks and Ireland meet in Paris on Sunday (NZ time) in a likely Pool B decider which should determine the two quarterfinals on the stacked side of the draw.

France are on course to win pool A after beating the All Blacks in their opening match and Ian Foster’s side will probably finish second, assuming they beat Italy in Lyon next Saturday (NZ time).

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images Hosts France celebrate their opening win against the All Blacks in Paris.

That means France would play Pool B’s runners-up in the last quarterfinals and the All Blacks would be drawn against the winners, so whoever loses between South Africa and Ireland would be playing the hosts. The victorious side would face New Zealand.

Speaking to Betway, former Ireland halfback Peter Stringer and ex-South Africa captains Victor Matfield and Jean de Villiers said they would rather play the All Blacks in the last eight.

The All Blacks lost 27-13 against France in their first pool defeat in World Cup history two weeks ago.

Bruce Mercer/Stuff Peter Stringer spinning a pass in a test between the All Blacks and Ireland in 2006.

“You'd prefer New Zealand based on looking at their first game. I know they put up a cricket score in their second game, but that first game really told a lot for me. I think they looked pretty rudderless in that second half. I think their kicking game was off. They were not kicking on their terms, it was very much just get it down the field at all costs and get it out of their own territory,” Stringer, who played 98 tests, said.

“For the first time in a long while, I thought they looked a little bit aimless, with Beauden Barrett not really firing on all cylinders at the moment.

“Look, it's a dangerous thing to say, you don't necessarily want to say yes, we'd love New Zealand in the quarterfinal. But out of the two of those, given the French and being in Paris, New Zealand would definitely be my preference.”

The All Blacks suffered their heaviest defeat (35-7) to the Springboks in their final test before the World Cup at Twickenham.

Matfield, a towering lock who played 127 tests, said that result changed his thinking.

Maarten Holl/Stuff Victor Matfield would rather see the Springboks face the All Blacks in the last eight.

“Before Twickenham, my mind was the other way because there's only one team that's beaten us more than we've beaten them and that's New Zealand,” Matfield said.

”It's always a big battle against New Zealand, but somehow it just looks like there's something missing within that New Zealand team.

“If you actually think back to last year, they really struggled, came back with one or two good games this year, especially the game against South Africa in New Zealand.

“At this stage, we'd rather play New Zealand. It will be nice to face Ireland again in the final! That will be great. And in the final, always go for South Africa against Ireland.”

Robyn Edie/Stuff Jean de Villiers is less certain but is leaning towards wanting the All Blacks in the last eight.

Jean de Villiers, who played 109 tests, said it was a flip of a coin but agreed with his former team-mate in leaning towards wanting the Springboks to play the All Blacks.

“Playing France at home with a quality team that has not lost a lot over the last couple of years, versus what we've seen from New Zealand recently in the last month or two,” de Villiers said.

“With those facts in front of you, you’d be leaning towards New Zealand, but write them off at your own peril. They've been extremely successful at World Cups.”