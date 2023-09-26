Rugby World Cup 2023 referee review: Why Ben O'Keeffe blew up Springboks' maul

Ben O’Keeffe blows the full-time whistle in the Ireland v South Africa World Cup contest after making a huge call at the death.

Every week during the Rugby World Cup, Stuff will break down the most contentious refereeing calls from the weekend’s games.

ANALYSIS: Just like players, referees want to be part of the biggest games. The only difference is, they don’t want to be the centrepiece of them.

And for New Zealand whistler Ben O’Keeffe, he ticked both those boxes at the weekend.

Already rated highly enough to be handed the keys to Sunday’s (NZ time) blockbuster Rugby World Cup pool game between South Africa and Ireland, O’Keeffe put in a superb, composed, and never over-bearing, performance which will have him right in contention to control the final, should the All Blacks not make it.

Heck, you know you must have had a good game when Rassie Erasmus’ team loses, yet the Springboks director of rugby publicly commends the refereeing. Even more so after a very tight call right at the death which denied the Boks the chance to level the scores.

Let’s take a closer look at that, and a couple of other interesting incidents from an intense game, which Ireland held on to win 13-8.

South Africa v Ireland, 80th minute, South Africa’s unsuccessful maul

SKY SPORT The Springboks weren't able to use their maul ball in time at the death against Ireland.

The moments don’t get much bigger than this. The Springboks, behind by five points, and, with time up, going to their big weapon that is the close-range lineout drive.

Having rumbled to the goal-line, the maul then went to ground, through no obvious collapse from Ireland.

Scrambling to use the ball, South Africa were instead denied the opportunity, with O’Keeffe blowing his whistle for a turnover... just as the ball was emerging in the hands of Cobus Reinach.

Unlucky? Potentially. But, under World Rugby’s laws, O’Keeffe was spot on.

Law 16.17 (Maul – Ending a maul) outlines the occasions when a maul ends unsuccessfully (resulting in a scrum to the defending team), with (d.) stating: The ball-carrier goes to ground and the ball is not immediately available.

The key word here is ‘immediately’. You can hear O’Keeffe ask aloud, ‘Where is it?’ when trying to search for the ball, and it is five seconds from the time bodies go to deck, which includes the ball carrier, till the ball emerges.

But isn’t there something about ‘five seconds’ in the law, you cry? Yes, but that only refers to mauls that haven’t collapsed:

Law 16.14 (Maul – During a maul): When a maul has stopped moving towards a goal-line for more than five seconds, but the ball is being moved and the referee can see it, the referee instructs the players to use the ball. The team in possession must then use the ball within a reasonable time.

So, while the rolling maul is so often a banker for attacking teams, there is indeed risk if a defending team can legally get it to ground, because the ball does have to come out ‘immediately’ for it not to be a turnover.

South Africa v Ireland, 51st minute, South Africa score off non-forward pass

SKY SPORT The Springboks' long pass for their try against Ireland was rightly not called forward.

Earlier in the night, the Springboks scored their sole try of the contest and you could hear the howls from Dublin about the legality of the long pass which set it up.

‘How on earth could first-five Manie Libbok, from about two metres behind the five-metre line, not be pulled up for a ball that ends up in the arms of winger Cheslin Kolbe a metre or so in front of the five-metre paint?’

It has to be remembered what World Rugby’s definition of a forward pass (or, as they officially term it, a ‘throw forward’) is, though:

When a player throws or passes the ball forward i.e. if the arms of the player passing the ball move forward.

That is where ‘relative velocity’ comes into play. It is indeed possible for a passer’s arms to go backwards, but for the ball to travel forward. And cue another embed of the excellent World Rugby video, below.

If you slow the Springboks’ play right down, you can see Libbok’s hands indeed end up flicking back behind his body.

Both assistant referee James Doleman (a fellow Kiwi) and O’Keeffe were perfectly in line to rule on the pass.

On his microphone you can hear O’Keeffe state: “I’m happy that that pass was good”, but for good measure he still gets TMO Brendon Pickerill (another Kiwi) to check, as at least rugby allow their video officials to rule on forward passes, unlike in the NRL, and that Reece Walsh shocker against the Warriors.

South Africa v Ireland, 75th minute, Ireland drop-goal charged down, carried back

SKY SPORT Ireland profited from having their drop-goal attempt charged down by the Springboks.

This turned out to be a pivotal moment in the game, with one of rugby’s quirky laws to the fore.

While replacement Ireland first-five Jack Crowley was unsuccessful with his drop-goal attempt, it almost worked out better for his side, thanks to the deflection the ball took from Springbok Damian de Allende.

Typically, a ball kicked through an opposition in-goal, into touch-in-goal, or over the dead-ball line, results in the option for the defending team of a 22-metre dropout or a scrum at the place the ball was kicked.

The exception is, though, for an unsuccessful kick at goal or attempted drop-goal, which means there is no option, and a 22-metre dropout is ruled.

However, in this instance, with the ball being touched in flight, O’Keeffe was bang-on in quickly making the call that the ricochet meant it was instead South Africa who made the ball dead.

This ruling is buried in World Rugby’s laws under 19.1 (Scrum) where it lists which side feeds, at which point on the park, for a range of different incidents, including the one in question:

Infringement/stoppage: The ball is taken into in-goal by the defending team and made dead

Location of scrum: In the scrum zone (the area in the field of play where a scrum may take place) at the point closest to where the ball was made dead.

Who throws in: The attacking team.

So, ironically, the fingertip save from de Allende actually ended up getting Ireland in an ever better position to strike.

And after the Irish then won a penalty from the resulting scrum, they did have their three points after all, having been able to shave three minutes off the clock at the same time.