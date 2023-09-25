Rugby World Cup: Why wily Warren Gatland succeeded with Wales as Wallabies fell apart

The Wallabies crashed to their worst-ever defeat at a World Cup in Lyon.

ANALYSIS: It’s too simplistic to say that Warren Gatland ‘failed’ at the Chiefs, and that his unsuitability was highlighted by the subsequent success of Clayton McMillan.

The Chiefs actually missed Gatland’s experience in the coaching box during this year’s Super Rugby Pacific finals series.

McMillan looked unusually stressed and irritable – that’ll be a big learning curve for him ahead of next year’s campaign.

Gatland was also responsible for introducing a number of young players during his spell at the Chiefs, and they are now reaping the rewards.

However, there is no doubt that Gatland and Wales seem to fit each other like a glove.

Coaching the passionate Welsh is a challenging job, but their methodical 40-6 destruction of the Wallabies at the Rugby World Cup on Monday, NZ Time, was classic Gatland and a vindication of his decision to put his legacy on the line by returning to test rugby.

Gatland and Eddie Jones faced many of the same issues when they returned to Wales and Australia, respectively.

They had a number of ageing players in the squad, while the Welsh and Australian teams underneath test level were struggling badly.

However, the big difference was that Gatland already had a template for how he wanted the Welsh to play: he knew a lot of the players and what system suited them.

That was plainly evident in the Wallabies game, especially the old Gatland tactic of using experienced No 9 Gareth Davies as the player who rushed out of the defensive line to put pressure on Australia.

Remarkably, Davies even picked off an intercept on Monday, just as he did against the Wallabies at the Rugby World Cup in 2019.

Gatland’s mastery of detail was also evident as he schooled Jones tactically.

Knowing that the Wallabies love to attack around the ruck with halfback Tate McDermott, the Welsh largely refused to ‘chase’ breakdown steals in order to keep as many defenders on their feet as possible.

Christophe Ena/AP Wales' head coach Warren Gatland before the game against the Wallabies.

Even when they were breached, Wales had the numbers to shut down what the Wallabies threw at them.

And, when they restarted the second half, they cleverly used No 12 Nick Tompkins to expose the Wallabies’ poor kick receipt work.

Straight from the restart, Tompkins ran in behind lock Richie Arnold, latched onto the ball to create a maul, and won an easy turnover.

It was one of many small moments that pointed to Wales being a smarter, better-coached outfit.

Wales are now poised to meet either England or Argentina in the quarterfinals (unless Samoa beat Japan and England in their remaining games).

A semifinal berth would be a remarkable achievement by Gatland, given that Welsh players were on the verge of strike action in February due to the financial chaos in Welsh rugby.

But, it is now well within their grasp as Gatland shows once again that he knows how to plot a Rugby World Cup campaign.