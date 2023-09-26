Rugby World Cup team of the week: Bundee Aki is the player of the tournament so far

ANALYSIS: The heavyweight clash between Ireland and South Africa was the highlight of the third round of Pool games.

A test of unrelenting intensity and skill, it set the standard for the All Blacks and the other teams to match.

Wales also produced a number of standout performers in their humbling of the Wallabies, and England showed they have some attacking weapons.

However, New Zealand-born Ireland midfielder Bundee Aki was again the player of the round, and he has been the best player in France over the past three weeks.

Here is Stuff’s team of the week.

15 Damian Willemse (South Africa): Displayed his electric footwork a couple of times against Ireland and ran for a game-high 73 metres.

14 Henry Arundell (England): Duhan van der Merwe was a monster for Scotland against Tonga, but it’s hard to leave out the jet-heeled Arundell after he scored five tries against Chile.

13 Gael Fickou (France): Classy French midfielder stepped up his game as the French ran riot against poor old Namibia.

12 Bundee Aki (Ireland): The Connacht Cannonball is proving irresistible in France. Ran for 66 hard metres against South Africa, beating four defenders along the way.

11 James Lowe (Ireland): The former Tasman winger will forever dine out on the moment he manhandled Springboks enforcer Eben Etzebeth in a remarkable defensive play.

Aurelien Morissard/AP Ireland's Bundee Aki drives forward through the South African defence at the Stade de France.

10 Gareth Anscombe (Wales): Called off the bench early to replace Dan Biggar, Anscombe piloted the Welsh to a famous win against Australia and scored 23 of their 40 points.

9 Gareth Davies (Wales): The super-fit 33-year-old scored Wales’ first try with an excellent running line and pressured the Wallabies on defence all evening.

8 Lorenzo Cannone (Italy): He’s one of the reasons the All Blacks are wary of Italy. All-action display against the impressive Uruguayans.

7 Jac Morgan (Wales): The 23-year-old is quickly making a name for himself and against the Wallabies he pulled off one of the greatest 50-22 kicks from a forward you will ever see.

6 Charles Ollivon: The likely replacement for Antoine Dupont as French captain, the athletic flanker was excellent against Namibia.

5 Adam Beard (Wales): One of Wales’ unsung heroes in the pack, making 14 tackles and nailing his aerial work against the Wallabies.

4 Scott Cummings (Scotland): Went the full 80 minutes for Scotland against Tonga and was one of their busiest forwards. With a kinder draw, Scotland would be semifinal contenders.

3 Tomas Francis (Wales): The Welsh had some early scrum issues on the loosehead side, but by the end of the first half Francis and co were marching the Wallabies backwards.

2 Julian Montoya (Argentina): A big 73-minute shift from the captain in Los Pumas’ ugly but crucial win against Manu Samoa.

1 Andrew Porter (Ireland): The strongman squeezed a crucial scrum penalty out of Springboks big man Frans Malherbe to show how far he has developed as a prop.