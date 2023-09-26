Kiwi rugby player Bundee Aki has 'Bundee Burger' named after him in Ireland

Ireland's Kiwi centre Bundee Aki now has a burger named after him in his adopted home nation.

Kiwi import Bundee Aki is now so famous in Ireland he’s had a burger named after him.

Supermacs, a national burger chain in the Emerald Isle, has introduced a Bundee Burger after the Ireland midfielder currently lighting up the Rugby World Cup.

The company issued a video recently of Aki making and tucking into the 5oz bacon and cheese burger with barbecue sauce.

It claimed the morsel was “a real try-scorer”.

After making his own burger, Aki proceeded to sample it, saying: “This is the world’s first Bundee burger”, then, after the first mouthful, declaring: “It’s very good.”

Aki has been a brand ambassador for the company since 2022.

The 33-year-old celebrated his 50th cap for Ireland with a man of the match performance - his second in as many games - in their 13-8 win over South Africa last weekend.

Aki scored two tries in each of Ireland’s first two matches and was sensational against the Springboks, setting up Mack Hansen’s try with a bullocking run and producing a try-saving tackle on Jesse Kriel.

James Croot/Stuff Ireland's Supermacs burger chain has launched the Bundee Burger, named after New Zealand-born Ireland rugby midfield back Bundee Aki.

Aki was born in Auckland, grew up Ōtahuhu and played for Counties Manukau and the Chiefs before signing for Irish province Connacht in 2014.

He has made himself at home in Galway for a decade and has endeared himself to the Irish sporting public.

Screengrab/Supermacs Ireland Aki tucks into a Bundee Burger.

And the feeling is mutual.

Aki was quick to hail Ireland’s 30,000-strong support after the Springboks game in Paris.

“Lost for words you know,’’ he said. “These Irish fans are incredible. Honestly, I’ve never witnessed anything like this. It’s a joke, completely a joke, and it’s only going to get bigger and crazier from here on in.”