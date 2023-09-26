Peter FitzSimons calls for Robbie Deans to replace Eddie Jones after Wallabies' World Cup crash

Robbie Deans as Wallabies coach after a Rugby Championship match in 2012. Peter Fitzsimons wants him to replace Eddie Jones as Australia’s post-World Cup coach.

Former Wallabies lock Peter FitzSimons has called for Rugby Australia to dump Eddie Jones and bring back Robbie Deans after Australia’s Rugby World Cup debacle.

FitzSimons, a noted columnist and commentator who had previously supported Jones’ appointment after Kiwi coach Dave Rennie was sacked, said it was now time “for Australian rugby to move on from Eddie Jones”.

Writing in his Sydney Morning Herald column after the Wallabies’ 40-6 loss to Wales on Monday, FitzSimons said: “We thought [Jones] was part of the solution, but he has only made the problem worse.

“Seven losses out of eight tests under his command speaks for itself, as does the failure to get at least to the World Cup quarterfinals for the first time in history.”

FitzSimons said Jones had been “an extraordinary coach, with a record across 20 years that is absolutely second to none”.

“But it is equally undeniable that this year he has taken what was a talented if underperforming team under Dave Rennie, and turned them into a basket case. Just why they have performed so badly, under a coach as accomplished as him, is not clear.

“What is clear is that he has to go.”

FitzSimons said “the problem is solved’’ if Jones “gets the Japanese gig” he was reportedly interviewed for before the World Cup, according to a Sydney Morning Herald exclusive.

“If he doesn’t, there will have to be a negotiated settlement – ideally without having to pay him out for the long-term [five-year] contract he was absurdly put on in the first place.”

Laurent Cipriani/AP Australia's head coach Eddie Jones in pensive mood before the Wallabies’ big loss to Wales.

As for who should take over the Wallabies, FitzSimons said he “would beg Robbie Deans to come back”.

“He is accomplished, understands Australian rugby, and is everything that Eddie is not: cool-headed, inclined to stability in team selections, and extremely well-liked by everyone in the media.

“He is currently coaching in Japan, so if they got Eddie and we got Robbie there would be a certain symmetry to it.”

Deans, 64, coached the Crusaders to five Super Rugby titles in nine seasons from 2000 to 2008.

His first title came in 2000 after winning a grand final in Canberra against a Brumbies side coached by Jones, now aged 63.

Deans left for Australia to coach the Wallabies from 2008 to 2013, guiding them to the 2011 Rugby World Cup semifinals before being axed after a series loss to the British and Irish Lions in 2013.

Based in Japan since 2014, he has coached the Saitama Wild Knights to six national titles.

Deans was also an All Blacks assistant-coach under John Mitchell from 2001 to 2003.