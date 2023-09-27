Mils Muliaina: Why Sam Whitelock may not start, and Warren Gatland should be knighted

Mils Muliaina played 100 tests for the All Blacks from 2003 to 2011, and was part of the 2011 Rugby World Cup winning squad. He will be commentating for Sky Sport at the Rugby World Cup and writing regular columns for Stuff

OPINION: We’re three weeks into the Rugby World Cup and there are some big talking points: Sam Whitelock’s role for the All Blacks; why Warren Gatland and Ireland’s Kiwis should be celebrated; the worrying signs for Super Rugby and how New Zealand can help Australia at their lowest ebb.

Let’s look first at the selection headaches facing Ian Foster ahead of a crucial match against Italy (Saturday 8am NZT).

Sam Whitelock is set to overtake Richie McCaw as our most-capped All Black. That’s a phenomenal achievement. Whitelock will go down as one of the greats, but the All Blacks might need to seriously consider whether he’s in the 23 for the Italy game.

That’s a big call, I know, but Scott Barrett has been our best player this year. He’s our best lock, it’s too late to switch him to No 6. Leave him in the role where he’s playing his best footy.

That leaves a choice between Whitelock and Brodie Retallick for the other starter. With all due respect to Whitelock, who remains a good player and an excellent lineout operator, I think the All Blacks need to go with a more dynamic pairing. Retallick is coming off an injury and is still not quite where he was before he went to Japan, but I think there’s been enough to suggest he’s really hungry.

Whitelock could come off the bench, but given the uncertainty over Sam Cane’s health, there might also be a case for leaving Whitelock out and having Tupou Vaa’i covering lock and loose forward, and, either Dalton Papalii or Ethan Blackadder on the bench if Cane starts.

The other selection issue is around Beauden Barrett at fullback. His experience is so valuable, and I thought he played quite well against Namibia, but I wonder whether he’s completely over his Achilles problem and could still be a little sore.

Will Jordan and Leicester Fainga’anuku are in good form and would be worthy starters and Damian McKenzie could come off the bench, but I don’t think Foster will make major changes. There is still time to adjust if Beauden Barrett is not quite at the level they want for the quarterfinal. Jordan and Fainga’anuku could easily slot in there, if needed.

The Italians have a powerful pack and I think we need Blackadder’s physicality. I was in the lift with him the other day and he looked super-excited, in good nick, and he’s hungry. We need someone who will just go hard out – he’s obviously got zero regard for his own body – and bring an injection of energy and enthusiasm. He’s really good over the ball too, which is one part of our game we haven’t got nailed, and we are seeing referees rewarding defensive sides so there are opportunities at the breakdown.

The All Blacks midfield could be bolstered by Jordie Barrett’s return, but it’s another Kiwi No 12 who is the talk of the tournament.

I’m super proud of Bundee Aki after his two man-of-the-match awards in a row for Ireland. I went to Connacht with him and have seen how he’s progressed as a player. He’s put on a bit of beef too! It’s awesome that Aki has gone from working in a bank to Super Rugby and now onto a household name in Ireland and globally. He’s even had a burger named after him. How cool is that? We don’t appreciate in New Zealand the popularity Irish players enjoy in Ireland. They are like superstars.

I’ve been impressed with Aki and Ireland’s other Kiwis, Jamison Gibson-Park and James Lowe (who I also played with). They went to Europe as Super Rugby players and are now test-quality, due to the development in Ireland, not what New Zealand Rugby has done. Playing in hardened competitions has taken them to another level. And the same can be said about Gareth Anscombe at Wales.

That’s a worrying sign for New Zealand. We used to pride ourselves on our development system and the success of our under-20 national team. But how long has it been since we won the Under-20 World Cup? Way back in 2017.

Talking about Kiwi exports, I think Wales coach Warren Gatland should be knighted in New Zealand for what he’s done in northern hemisphere rugby.

Some Kiwis scoffed when he lost eight games in a row at the Chiefs, but you can’t fault his work for Wales and the British and Irish Lions.

Wales were struggling on the pitch in the Six Nations and the players were threatening to strike over issues with the Welsh union.

Now Gatland has brought them through to the World Cup quarterfinals by playing an attacking brand of rugby too. He used to be criticised for dour “Warrenball’ tactics, but after watching the way Wales threw the ball around against Fiji and then demolished the Wallabies, nobody is talking about Warrenball now.

Gatland knows the Welsh rugby culture and understands his players, and they are on a super-high. I bumped into George North in Paris and you could see that the Welsh have a happy environment now.

The heat is now on Eddie Jones after the Wallabies’ worst-ever World Cup. I like Jones, he’s a well-respected coach and he’s stuck to his guns, which has frustrated the pundits and a lot of fans. Everyone is after him, but I’m not sure getting rid of another coach will help because Australian rugby has sunk to 10th in the world and has much deeper problems.

Mistakes have been made for sure – the Wallabies were starting to get some traction under Dave Rennie before firing him – but the Aussies face major issues with their development.

Morgan Hancock/Getty Images The All Blacks and Wallabies clash in a Bledisloe Cup test in Melbourne. Mils Muliaina thinks both nations need a stronger Super Rugby competition to better prepare them for international play.

This tournament has been a major wake-up call for the southern hemisphere and Super Rugby, which desperately needs fixing.

I know the World Cup’s the main focus at the moment, but the governance in New Zealand and Australia have to work together to make our competition as good as the ones in Europe, if not better.

It may be time to open up Super Rugby so New Zealanders can play for any team in the competition yet still be available for the All Blacks.

I know there might be some intellectual property concerns, but we have to accept that Super Rugby is almost at a crisis point in terms of the product, its popularity and its role in developing test players.

For the state of our game, something needs to happen. The north is starting to leave us behind. Young players will have seen Gibson-Park, Aki and Lowe succeeding overseas after leaving New Zealand.

We can’t match the money in Europe, but we can be creative and make Super Rugby stronger.