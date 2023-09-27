Wallabies great Tim Horan pleads for Kiwi help after Rugby World Cup shambles

Australian rugby is in crisis but it can’t cut Super Rugby teams to improve the quality of players feeding into the Wallabies, says Tim Horan.

The Wallabies were thrashed 40-6 by Wales on Monday, NZ Time, prompting a ferocious backlash across the Tasman.

Wallabies coach Eddie Jones and Rugby Australia chair Hamish McLennan have copped much of the flak, but the state of Australia’s largely uncompetitive Super Rugby teams has also come under scrutiny.

However, Horan told The Breakdown show that getting rid of two clubs to concentrate the talent in the three remaining clubs simply wasn’t an option.

“I think we’re too deep now to stop Super Rugby or go from five teams to three teams,” Horan said.

“We’ve got to stick with our five teams.

“We have to have five teams going into the next Rugby World Cup [in Australia in 2027]. There was a stipulation that you needed the five teams to broaden the marketplace.

“It’s a challenge.”

Australian rugby is in a constant battle with the NRL and the AFL, and the Wallabies’ failure will make it harder to attract fans and backers to the code.

Rugby Australia is also struggling financially, and Horan said that combination of factors meant that New Zealand had to come to the rescue of their “Anzac brothers” in the next four years.

“You’d have to say it’s probably the lowest point of Australian rugby, ever,” he said.

“The game was at a low in Australia before we came over here [France], because of the popularity of other sports.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Injured Wallabies captain Will Skelton consoles Blake Schoupp as Samu Kerevi covers his face after the loss to Wales.

“We needed to get to a semifinal to even just tread water.

“It’s the lowest point but maybe we had to strip it back...how do we rebuild?

“How do we fund the game going forward to host a Rugby World Cup in four years’ time?

“”We’re looking for our Anzac brothers to help us out moving forward in the next two to four years.

“We need New Zealand support to help grow the game in Australia so we’re both successful.”

The Breakdown panellists Jeff Wilson and Sir John Kirwan said the issues went beyond Australia’s shores, with Wilson noting that New Zealand was currently looking at the sustainability of its own competitions after a scathing governance review.

Kirwan went one step further. “The southern hemisphere is broken at the moment,” he said.

“South Africa left during Covid. I think that possibly may have hurt you guys [Australia] more than us.

“Every time you read the paper, they’re arguing at the highest level. We don't really know what the future looks like.

“We need to sit around the table ... and sort it out together.”