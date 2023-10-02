Rugby World Cup: All Blacks skipper Sam Cane reveals origin of mystery back ailment

Sam Cane has lifted the lid on the mystery back ailment that has derailed his Rugby World Cup campaign, clarifying that it was not the Captain’s run setback previously detailed by head coach Ian Foster.

Foster had explained his captain’s late withdrawal from the opening game of the tournament against France was a case of back spasms picked up while lifting a kickoff receiver at the captain’s run before the Pool A game on September 8.

But Cane, who played 23 minutes off the bench in Saturday’s 96-17 Pool A demolition of Italy in Lyon, has clarified that his mystery back ailment had its roots prior to the captain’s run.

He confirmed in a day-after chat with Kiwi media in Lyon he was still trying to figure out what had brought on a repeat of the back ailment that had previously struck in his rugby career. “I’ve had them before, but not for a couple of years,” he said. “When it came on, I knew what it was and was quite hopeful it would settle down quite quickly. I’ve been in worse spots before on game day and come through, but it wasn’t to be this time.”

Foster had said that Cane did his injury at the captain’s run ahead of the 27-13 defeat to France to kick off the World Cup.

“He did it late afternoon at captain’s run, doing a bit of lifting of a jumper at kickoffs. He brought them down and felt his back get strained,” said the All Blacks coach at the time.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Sam Cane looks to pass during his cameo off the bench in the All Blacks’ big win over Italy in Lyon.

But Cane explained how his back injury actually played out after confirming he had come through his bench appearance against Italy without any further mishap.

“It was a gradual build-up of tension, potentially the travel after a big training, and headed to Paris,” he said. “I’m not sure. When you have a niggle like that, you replay the week in your head to try and pinpoint what it could be so you can avoid it next time. There was nothing that stood out. It was just one of those things.”

Now Cane looms as an important selection ahead of a potential quarterfinal matchup against Ireland in Paris. After the starters, and bench, all performed so well in the romp over Italy, there must be a temptation to roll the same group back out in the pool closer against Uruguay on Thursday (Friday NZT).

But it’s likely that Foster wants to up the workload for at least Cane and prop Tyrel Lomax, and possibly one or two others ahead of a pool closer the New Zealanders should win with one arm tied behind their back.

Cane said he had been rapt to finally make his debut at the 2023 event in France and lauded the All Blacks’ effort in a performance that puts them back in the championship mix.

“The night before we were watching the Samoa game and I thought, ‘man, I can’t wait to get out there’. The excitement levels were higher than normal. There’s nothing like having a few games off to make you appreciate how good it is out there.

“I was very confident with the back going in just based off the week’s preparation and how it’s got better, and to come through unscathed is a bonus.”

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Sam Cane and Mark Telea congratulate Dane Coles after one of the hooker’s two tries against Italy.

The 91-test loose forward also described the nature of his struggles before Saturday’s return off the bench against Italy.

“Back troubles can pop out of nowhere,” he said. “Sometimes they can come right quickly and other times they can linger and cause issues. Unfortunately this was lingering and as I increased my training load it would flare up again.

“But I feel like I’m over the hump of it now, and hopefully it’s behind me.”

Cane said he had experienced back spasms previously in his career and when they came on he knew what he had and hoped for the best.

He described the team’s performance against Italy as “very clinical” and “pretty ruthless” and felt it has been a by-product of the two weeks leading in.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Sam Whitelock acknowledges the fans after making his record-breaking 149th appearance for the All Blacks.

Meanwhile Cane and team-mate Dane Coles both paid tribute to Sam Whitelock’s achievement of breaking Richie McCaw’s all-time All Blacks record with his 149th cap.

“It’s phenomenal … it’s the work, preparation, discipline and dedication that goes into each and every one,” said the All Blacks skipper. “It's just a huge effort and, who knows, it might be a very long time, if ever it gets beaten.”

Coles also paid his own tribute to Whitelock’s achievement.

“Yeah, old mate didn’t smile all week. He’s not one for the spotlight and was kinda in his own little world during the week. Even on the bench, I was trying to get a laugh out of him, but there was not much going on. We had a special presentation in the shed with him.

“We reflected and had a chat. It’s pretty special what he achieved. He’s a good man and we were stoked we could get a performance like that for him. He was in the gym this morning on the watty [bike], and straight back into it – on to the next task.”