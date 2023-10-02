Rugby World Cup: Siya Kolisi hails Tonga challenge as Springboks eye playoffs

At Stade Vélodrome, Marseille: South Africa 49 (Cobus Reinach, Canan Moodie, Deon Fourie, Jesse Kriel, Willie le Roux, Marco van Staden, Kwagga Smithi tries; Handre Pollard 4 con, Manie Libbok 3 con) Tonga 18 (Ben Tameifuna, Fine Inisi, Patrick Pelligrini tries; William Havili pen). HT: 21-8.

The Springboks are on track for a Rugby World Cup quarterfinal berth after the champions’ 49-18 win over a plucky Tonga team in a 10-try thriller in Marseille.

Siya Kolisi’s team led 21-8 at halftime on Sunday (Monday NZ time) after tries to Cobus Reinach, young centre Canan Moodie and hooker Deon Fourie.

The win catapulted South Africa to the top of Pool B, one point ahead of Ireland, who have a game in hand, and should have booked them a top-eight berth.

Scotland are still in with a shot of qualifying if they beat Ireland in their final game and deny them a bonus point.

Kolisi celebrated his 50th cap as Springboks captain with a win, but was full of praise for Tonga.

"Tonga are a great team and hard to play against, we knew it was going to be a tough game but credit to them. We are grateful for our supporters and hopefully we have done enough to qualify,’’ he said in the post-match TV interview.

"We knew Tonga were not going to lay down, we made a couple of mistakes but we fought to the end and I am proud of the boys' effort.”

David Rogers/Getty Images Siya Kolisi, wearing a Tonga jersey, poses for a photograph with fans in Marseille after winning his 50th test as Springboks captain.

Kolisi said while getting a win in his 50th test as leader was “always special, it does not matter about the milestone, the biggest thing is the team does well and hopefully we can go all the way."

The Springboks’ three first half tries gave them a clear edge, but Tonga struck back through their charismatic captain Ben Tameifuna with the big prop rumbling over just before the interval.

South Africa gift-wrapped a bonus point with a try to substitute back Jesse Kriel.

Tonga, however, did not throw in the towel.

Wing Fine Inisi scored their second try out wide after the Pacific Islanders’ pack had battered away at the Springboks line.

David Rogers/Getty Images Andre Esterhuizen of South Africa is challenged by Pita Ahki of Tonga.

Backrower Marco van Staden got his first test score for the Springboks’ sixth try and Kwagga Smith wrapped it up, scoring under the posts on the fulltime hooter.

The match marked the successful return of South African flyhalf Handre Pollard after a longterm injury.

He kicked four conversions and looked assured in his 50-minute stint.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Handre Pollard of South Africa passes the ball in his Rugby World Cup comeback whilst under pressure from Pita Ahki of Tonga.

However, Tonga showed signs that they have made clear progress from previous World Cups where they were often routed by tier-one teams.

Coach Toutai Kefu, the former Wallabies captain, was proud of his side’s efforts and the crowd gave the Tongans, including the outstanding Tamiefuna when he left the field in the second spell, a rippling ovation.

"One of the things we stressed before the game was putting out a performance we was proud of,’’ Kefu told BBC Radio.

"It is what rugby is all about you want to play against the best, it is a fantastic experience for everyone today.

"Our backs were our strength and we are getting better and better. Next week I think will be our best performance."

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Ben Tameifuna, sporting a Tonga flag, salutes the crowd in Marseille.

Tamiefuna said it had been “a hard battle out there’’ but Tonga “still turned up”.

“To put a performance like that shows where we are hitting. South Africa are the best in the world so it is hard to cross their line,’’ the former Chiefs frontrower told BBC Radio.

"These kind of games we just try to fight fire with fire, I am pretty proud of the boys."