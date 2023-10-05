Rugby World Cup 2023: What are the permutations for the final round of pool play?

ANALYSIS: Just like that, the final round of Rugby World Cup pool play is upon us.

The action in France is about to heat up with the knockout stages beginning next weekend, but which nations still have a shot of making it that far?

So far, just two teams are safe in the knowledge they will feature in the quarterfinals, with the other half dozen berths still to be confirmed.

Added to that, there is also the fight for automatic qualification for the 2027 event in Australia (achieved by finishing no lower than third in their pool).

For early reference, here is the tiebreaking criteria if teams are level on points at the end of the pool phase:

Head-to-head result Points differential Tries differential Most points Most tries World rankings as of October 14, 2019

In the case of a tie between three or more teams, once the highest-ranked team has been determined using the above criteria, the process would repeat from criterion 1.

So, with that in mind, here are all the permutations heading into the last round.

David Rogers/Getty Images Mark Telea bursts through the Italian defence in the All Blacks’ big win last weekend.

POOL A

Already qualified for quarterfinals:

No team

Standings:

France 13 (+125), New Zealand 10 (+133), Italy 10 (-14), Uruguay 5 (-26), Namibia 0 (-218)

Remaining fixtures:

New Zealand v Uruguay, Friday October 6, 8am

France v Italy, Saturday October 7, 8am

What’s at stake:

An expected bonus-point win over Uruguay will seal the All Blacks’ quarterfinal place without any reliance on the following day’s game.

Assuming that plays out, Italy, looking to bounce back from their annihilation at the hands of the men in black, then have their fate in their own hands, needing at least three more competition points than France in that game to make a maiden quarterfinal and bundle the hosts out.

But if France don’t lose to Italy (or even if they claim two bonus points – for a loss by seven or less, and for scoring four or more tries – and the Italians don’t win with a bonus) they will top the pool.

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images Mack Hansen and James Lowe celebrate after Ireland’s win over South Africa. The Irish now must avoid a stumble to Scotland.

POOL B

Already qualified for quarterfinals:

No team

Standings:

South Africa 15 (+117), Ireland 14 (+122), Scotland 10 (+97), Tonga 0 (-102), Romania 0 (-234)

Remaining fixtures:

Ireland v Scotland, Sunday October 8, 8am

Tonga v Romania, Monday October 9, 4.45am

What’s at stake:

Write the Tonga v Romania fixture off as a nothing contest. Neither of them can even get to third spot and secure automatic qualification for the 2027 tournament.

But it’s all on in the Ireland v Scotland clash on Sunday morning. Remember, the winner of this pool is likely facing the All Blacks in the quarterfinals.

Ireland need just two competition points to secure that top spot, though as excellent as Andy Farrell’s side have been on this 16-match winning run, slip up against their Scottish neighbours here and their tournament could well be over.

The Scots could go chasing a four-try bonus point to help their cause, though a win by eight-plus might be the more straightforward option, as they endeavour to take at least four more competition points from the game than Ireland to put themselves through on the head-to-head tiebreaker.

The Springboks could even still be knocked out, though that would require Scotland to claim a bonus-point win, by at least 21 points, and for Ireland to claim one bonus point. That would mean a three-way tie, each with a win and a loss against one another, and Scotland topping the pool on points difference, and Ireland progressing in second, on head-to-head against South Africa.

Laurent Cipriani/AP Wales are through to the quarterfinals, while the Wallabies’ pool-play exit should soon be confirmed.

POOL C

Already qualified for quarterfinals:

Wales

Standings:

Wales 14 (+60), Australia 11 (-1), Fiji 10 (+6), Georgia 3 (-25), Portugal 2 (-40)

Remaining fixtures:

Wales v Georgia, Sunday October 8, 2am

Fiji v Portugal, Monday October 9, 8am

What’s at stake:

Warren Gatland’s Wales are one of just two sides in the tournament who are safely into the quarterfinals with a round to spare. And they need just one more competition point to seal top spot.

Georgia and Portugal can’t claim automatic entry for 2027 so are purely playing for pride, and taking on the spoiler role.

The Wallabies’ historic pool-play exit should be confirmed mid-morning Monday, with Fiji needing just a single competition point against Portugal to jump past them and secure a third World Cup quarterfinal appearance, and first since 2007.

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images Marcus Smith dives over for a try for an England side which have secured top spot in their pool.

POOL D

Already qualified for quarterfinals:

England

Standings:

England 14 (+110), Argentina 9 (+46), Japan 9 (+14), Samoa 6 (+18), Chile 0 (-188)

Remaining fixtures:

England v Samoa, Sunday October 8, 4.45am

Japan v Argentina, Monday October 9, 12am

What’s at stake:

England are the other team safely into the knockout phase, and added to that, have already even secured the top berth. Their match against Samoa, therefore, is largely meaningless, though an upset win for Samoa would give them hope of third spot and automatic qualification for four years’ time.

In the wee small hours of Monday is where the real battle is, with Japan and Argentina in a virtual round-of 16 sudden-death shootout. It’s as simple as the winner taking second spot in the pool and the loser going home.

Should that game end in a draw, the Pumas will advance on points differential, unless Japan claim a try-scoring bonus point and the Argentinians don’t. Or, if neither nab a bonus point in a draw, Samoa could swoop on a first quarterfinal in 28 years, should they have beaten England by at least 29 points, scoring at least four tries.