Scott Robertson barred from All Blacks' Rugby World Cup games in France, says Justin Marshall

Scott Robertson speaks to the media after being announced as the next All Blacks coach in March.

Incoming All Blacks coach Scott Robertson has been in France for the Rugby World Cup but was persona non grata at games involving the All Blacks, says Justin Marshall.

Marshall, who played with Robertson at the Crusaders, is working as a pundit for SuperSport in South Africa for the Rugby World Cup, having not been required by Sky.

He made the claim during a panel discussion with former Springbok Schalk Burger, and agreed with Burger’s conclusion that there was “no love lost” between All Blacks coach Ian Foster and Robertson.

“Can I tell you something really interesting,” Marshall said.

“Scott Robertson has been here in France. You would have seen him. He’s been floating around.

“He’s not allowed to be at All Blacks games.

“They feel he’s too big a distraction to the current players.

“All of a sudden they might want to chat to him or might want to impress him, so Ian Foster said to him...he’s not being allowed at All Blacks games.”

Burger said that awkward situation was “so unlike you guys [the All Blacks]”, to which Marshall replied: “I know. We help each other.”

Robertson was picked up by cameramen at one of the pool games involving Fiji, but otherwise he has kept a very low profile in France.

Despite the world’s rugby media being present in France, Robertson has not done any interviews as he casts an eye over the rugby but also attempts to stay under the radar.

With the All Blacks set to face England and Fiji in July next year, Robertson will be collecting information about his first opponents as All Blacks coach, as well as identifying any trends he sees in the game.

However, Marshall’s claim will also put the rancorous transition from Foster to Robertson back in the spotlight.

AARON WOOD/STUFF The All Blacks team to play Uruguay at OL Stadium, Lyon on Friday (NZT).

Foster was frustrated at the process that saw Robertson appointed before the Rugby World Cup, viewing it as destabilising for the All Blacks.

“And I have sat back and looked at a whole lot of views that have been put out there,” Foster said in February.

“Some have been frustrating to hear and a particular frustration is that there seems to be a focus on setting timetables based on what some preferred candidates feel is right for them versus potentially what is right for this All Blacks team.”

The scathing review into New Zealand Rugby’s governance also criticised the way Robertson’s appointment was handled.

“A recent case in point might be the decision on changing the All Black coach,” the review stated. “The way this was handled caused undoubted harm to the public perception of NZR.

“The Rugby Committee is required by its Terms of Reference to overview NZR’s coach and team management and selection processes.

“Well-informed observers of the coaching appointment controversy told us that the committee lacked the experience that, in the exercise of its overview role, would have likely prevented the coaching decision and its timing becoming the staff employment and public relations problem that it did.”

The All Blacks’ next game is against Uruguay at 8am on Friday, NZ Time.