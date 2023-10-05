Mils Muliaina on why Sam Cane and Beauden Barrett should be nailed-on All Blacks starters

Mils Muliaina played 100 tests for the All Blacks from 2003 to 2011, and was part of the 2011 Rugby World Cup winning squad. He will be commentating for Sky Sport at the Rugby World Cup and writing regular columns for Stuff

OPINION: The All Blacks obviously won’t be making radical changes for the Rugby World Cup quarterfinals so Sam Cane will be captain and Beauden Barrett will start at fullback.

I don’t buy the theory that Cane needs a big game against Uruguay on Friday (NZ time) to nail his place on the openside flank for the playoffs.

In terms of selection, it’s a different scenario to last week when Sam Whitelock was benched with Brodie Retallick and Scott Barrett starting at lock to provide dynamism from the start.

Cane has been out with his back spasms issue and now needs game-time. He came off the bench last week and played 20-odd minutes during which he made a mistake where he dropped the ball, but he also set up a try.

I don't think Ian Foster will be telling Sam that he needs a big performance to prove he is the captain for the playoffs matches ahead. He is the captain, and will bring something extra in terms of leadership. Foster has been through thick and thin with Sam and he’s not going to change skippers now.

The All Blacks respect Cane as a leader and value his communication. He’s been through a lot of tough times with this crew.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Beauden Barrett and Sam Cane, pictured at an All Blacks welcome ceremony in Lyon, provide critical experience as the World Cup playoffs loom, says Mils Muliaina.

As a backrower, the work he does off the ball often goes unnoticed. He hits hard and will shore up the All Blacks’ defence even more. He hits rucks quickly and often is the first receiver there.

We have traditionally had fetchers as All Black No 7s. Sam originally was a fetcher, but now he’s become a really hard hitter, something we are going to need against a team as big and good as Ireland. We have other forwards, Codie Taylor and Ardie Savea, who can perform that fetcher role.

A lot of that is on the back end of Shannon Frizell’s impact. The Italy game showed how crucial he is. His physicality allowed Dalton Papalii to get a bit wider and freer. He also offers the All Blacks a genuine third lineout jumper option and enabled them to deploy more variations last week.

There has been a clamour among some All Blacks fans for Will Jordan to start at fullback with Mark Telea and Leiceter Fainga’anuku on the wings. They would bring a different threat, and I thought they would have played together as a trio by now.

The Uruguay game would have been an ideal opportunity, but the coaches have selected Damien McKenzie at fullback instead.

It’s now too late to try the Jordan-Telea-Fainga’anuku combo with a potential clash with Ireland looming.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Will Jordan is expected to remain on the wing for the World Cup in France before switching to fullback next year.

Foster’s Uruguay selection is a clear sign he willl be keeping Beauden Barrett at fullback for the big games, with Jordan and Telea on the wings. I can understand that, as they are starting to develop a nice combination.

Jordan is going to be the All Blacks fullback after this Rugby World Cup. He enjoys playing at the back and plays there for the Crusaders, but Foster and his coaching team now have their sights set on Barrett at fullback.

While Jordan has scored some spectacular tries, I still think there’s plenty more to be had from him on the wing at this World Cup.

Leadership is also crucial and these All Blacks coaches value experience.

We saw that with Conrad Smith in the 2011 and 2015 World Cup winning teams. He provided a lot of guidance for the midfield and outside backs.

Beauden is a centurion, he’s been a superstar and he brings a calming voice out the back. His skillset is still good, he seems to have been a little sore after his Achilles injury, but he’s coming into the line well and making much better decisions.

Aurelien Morissard/AP New Zealand's Beauden Barrett in action with France captain Antoine Dupont in the World Cup opener in Paris.

Against Italy the All Blacks used him to exit out of their own 22 in the early part of the game. He was doing the majority of the kicking and Richie Mo’unga ended up chasing.

We have some experienced backs, but while Jordie Barrett and Reiko Ioane have 50-odd caps, they are still relatively new to the midfield roles. Beauden’s steady head can help them. He’s had over 100 caps at fullback and in the director’s seat at No 10, and has basically seen it all.

Leadership is going to play a big part in deciding who wins this World Cup so I can understand why the coaches want Beauden at the back.

The All Blacks made a massive statement with their big win against Italy. A lot of us were anxious about how they would back up after the bye, but they played with real rhythm and now have clear momentum and plenty of depth.

I think the starting lineup is all but settled for the quarterfinals, but there are still bench spots to be nailed.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Damian McKenzie brings energy to the All Blacks attack against Italy.

Damian McKenzie is certainly putting up his hand. I love the way DMac has come on and brought extra energy to the attack, but his long kicking game has also gone up a gear. The way he’s hitting that ball, and the trajectory he’s producing, he’s actually getting himself some massive distance.

He offers a genuine option coming into a big game for Beauden Barrett.

Speaking of big games, I’m excited that the playoffs are almost upon us. I can’t wait to see games with the same intensity as we saw in the Ireland-South Africa pool clash.

But it is absolutely ridiculous that two of the four best teams in the world will be packing their bags for home after the quarterfinals.

We knew this was going to happen as a consequence of the pools draw being determined by world rankings over three years ago.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Former All Blacks Mils Muliaina is covering the Rugby World Cup for Sky Sport and writing columns for Stuff.

But World Rugby should give themselves an uppercut. They should be determining the draw closer to the time of the event like FIFA does for football World Cups.

This is probably the most hotly-contested World Cup yet, but we have the top four teams - Ireland, France, South Africa and the All Blacks on the same side of the draw with two destined to be heading home early.

Imagine if France went out? That could absolutely happen. We are trying to promote rugby and raise its global profile and are already battling uphill in terms of the style of some matches and how some teams are slowing the game down.

What happens if the home nation goes home early because of a flawed format? We’ve seen wonderful scenes in France where crowds are singing the French national anthem at most games. People are right behind the World Cup, but if France don’t make the semifinals, interest will die off big-time.

World Rugby must change the format for the next World Cup.