Rugby World Cup: Uruguay planning surprise response to All Blacks haka

In what will be their final appearance at this year's Rugby World Cup, minnows Uruguay have promised to make a statement against the All Blacks.

Although that might not be reflected in the final score, the small South American rugby nation is planning a response to the traditional All Blacks pre-match haka.

"We have planned something to face the haka, but it will be a surprise," said captain Andres Vilaseca.

"The idea is to enjoy it. Hearing the Marseillaise (French national anthem) was one of the most beautiful moments of the World Cup, where instead of it overwhelming you, it was a tremendous emotion.

"Seeing the haka on TV makes your skin crawl, it is a tremendous moment and we are going to be in front of it.

"Far from shrinking, it will motivate us to face that situation. Then we will play with the same hunger as always."

Although Uruguay languish a lowly 17th in the World Rugby rankings, New Zealand aren't taking their final Pool A match lightly.

The former world No.1 team still needs to get by Uruguay to ensure Italy has no chance of making the quarter-finals when they face France just a day later.

Although nine changes have been made to the All Blacks squad, captain Sam Cane has returned to the fold.

"The team that the All Blacks named is very strong; any team they were going to name was clearly going to be strong," said Vilaseca.

"The first feeling I had was that in naming their team they respect us, something they have said after our game we played against France, a team they lost against in the opening game.

"I love that they put out the best team possible. For us, it is a unique opportunity and I am happy for the respect they have shown."

With New Zealand almost keeping Namibia scoreless (winning 71-3) and putting nearly 100 points on Italy, (winning 96-17), Uruguay are well aware of the bloodbath their final pool match could be.

"It is very difficult to set a goal in terms of the result against a great team," said Vilaseca.

"Pablo (Bouza, Uruguay head coach) said it the other day: there are 80 one-minute sequences. This team is prepared to fight the All Blacks. When we can, where we can. It is our last bullet, before our World Cup is over.

"I'll be happy if Uruguay fights everything and comes out empty. That's the goal. We obviously have a game plan that we are going to carry out. We have seen opportunities.

"We know well where and when to attack them, we know their strengths. But it all comes down to fighting everything and leaving everything at the end of our World Cup.

"As a player, for me it is a dream," he added.

"You grow up watching the All Blacks on TV. Except in a World Cup, I doubt there will be an opportunity like this.

"In my opinion, they have been the best team in the world for a long time. Being in front of the haka is going to be an experience. As a rugby player, the nicest thing that can happen to us.

"It is the perfect match to close the World Cup and this cycle, the match that everyone wants to play, so we will enjoy it to the fullest, fighting them at everything and making it difficult.

"We will continue to show how much Uruguay has grown. Facing them speaks of the growth of Uruguayan rugby."

New Zealand and Uruguay will go head-to-head on Friday at 8am (NZT) before France and Italy face off at the same time on Saturday.

