Rugby World Cup: Damian McKenzie locks down All Blacks bench role, but Leicester Fainga'anuku is riskier

ANALYSIS: The most interesting part of Leicester Fainga’anuku’s 25 minutes in the midfield during the 73-0 win against Uruguay was his positioning.

On first-phase attack and defence, Fainga’anuku was playing as a No 12, one in from Anton Lienert-Brown.

It shows that the All Blacks are at least curious about his ability to slot in there, but their level of genuine interest will decide how they select their bench for a Rugby World Cup quarterfinal next week.

The smart money is still on Lienert-Brown to grab a place in the 23. He was excellent against Uruguay, but his real selling point is his ability to cover No 12 and No 13.

Should Jordie Barrett get injured early, Lienert-Brown can come on and slot straight into No 12.

Do the All Blacks have the same level of trust in a Fainga’anuku-Rieko Ioane midfield in the same circumstances, given their likely opponents are Ireland and their sophisticated attack?

That’s the real question they have to answer, because it was already well known that Fainga’anuku is peerless among the backs in the All Blacks squad as a ball carrier close to the ruck, and has covered the No 13 position plenty of times for the Crusaders.

He is a wrecking ball, and if it were a straight ‘apples for apples’ decision between him and Lienert-Brown, then he would have a strong case.

But, it’s not and the ‘glue’ factor that Lienert-Brown provided against Uruguay should also not be underestimated.

The All Blacks don’t need game breakers in every position, they need some good communicators and distributors in the mix and Lienert-Brown was that player against Uruguay.

That could leave Fainga’anuku on the sidelines for the All Blacks’ biggest game in four years, which is tough on the 23-year-old after a big Super Rugby campaign.

However, there were always going to be hard-luck stories among the outside backs once the All Blacks committed to Beauden Barrett at fullback, which has arguably been the most consequential selection decision made this year.

David Rogers/Getty Images Leicester Fainga'anuku of charges through the Uruguay defence in Lyon.

Barrett is almost certain to reclaim the No 15 jersey in the quarterfinals, which means Damian McKenzie is set for a bench role.

McKenzie surely nailed down a spot in the 23 next week with an outstanding performance against Uruguay.

His tactical kicking was smart.

His try assist for Will Jordan will feature prominently in the highlights packages, but even if that kick had run into touch it was a good option: it had turned Uruguay around and put them under pressure.

McKenzie was almost error-free against Uruguay and no one else is hitting the line with the speed and conviction he is at the moment.

The All Blacks have previously played with a midfielder and winger on the bench, but that experiment must be over: McKenzie is playing too well to leave out.

McKenzie simply has to be involved, but Fainga’anuku would need the All Blacks selectors to be in the mood to roll the dice.