Rugby World Cup: France march into quarterfinals as pool winners after thrashing Italy 60-7

At OL Stadium, Lyon: France 60 (Damian Penaud 2, Yoram Moefana 2, Louis Bielle-Biarrey, Thomas Ramos, Matthieu Jalibert, Peato Mauvaka tries; Ramos 6 con, pen; Melvyn Jaminet con, pen) Italy 7 (Manuel Zuliani try; Tommaso Allan con). HT: 31-0.

Damian Penaud extended his try-scoring streak to seven matches as Rugby World Cup hosts France blew apart Italy 60-7 to reach the quarterfinals in style on Saturday (NZ time).

France topped Pool A ahead of the All Blacks and will likely meet defending champions South Africa in the last quarterfinal next weekend. The All Blacks will probably have to play top-ranked Ireland next Sunday (NZ time).

How Pool B shakes out depends on the Ireland-Scotland match in Paris on Sunday (NZ time).

Italy were smashed 96-17 by the All Blacks last weekend and were pumped up to rebound against their neighbour. But France, even without injured linchpin Antoine Dupont, were ready after a two-week break and took less than two minutes to score the first of their eight tries in a hugely impressive performance.

Les Tricolores equalled their highest score against Italy from 1967 and achieved the greatest margin ever. Only eight months ago in the Six Nations, France won 29-24.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Matthieu Jalibert, centre, celebrating his try as France hammered Italy in Lyon.

Of course, Penaud got the first try, off his wing. Following pick-and-goes from hooker Peato Mauvaka, first five-eighth Matthieu Jalibert and fullback Thomas Ramos combined to send the right-winger into the left corner.

After Ramos converted and added a penalty, Penaud turned provider with an unexpected cross-field kick for Louis Bielle-Biarrey to score.

Jalibert and Penaud combined to send Ramos over for the third try, and brilliant improvisation from Jalibert saw him kick off-balance to Penaud in the right corner for France’s fourth try.

Penaud’s brace for six in the tournament took him past Vincent Clerc on France's all-time list to 35 tries. Only the great Serge Blanco has more on 38.

Italy prop Simone Ferrari had a try disallowed after he was harshly penalised for a chest-high tackle on Maxime Lucu – playing for the absent Dupont – in the build-up.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Pierre Bruno, left, consoling a tearful Lorenzo Pani after Italy were eliminated.

France led 31-0 at half-time and took only seven minutes in the second half to resume the try-fest.

Jalibert helped himself when he darted in from close range from flanker Charles Ollivon's pass, Mauvaka got try No 6, and Jalibert's looped pass put replacement Yoram Moefana into the right corner.

At least the Italians sent off departing coach Kieran Crowley with a consolation try when flanker Manuel Zuliani got over the line with 10 minutes left.

But there was still time for Moefana to barrel over from another Jalibert pass.