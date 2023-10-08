Rugby World Cup: England need late try to edge Samoa in thriller in Lille

At Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Lille: England 18 (Ollie Chessum, Danny Care tries; Owen Farrell 2 pen, con) Samoa 17 (Nigel Ah Wong 2 tries; Lima Sopaga 2 con, pen). HT: Samoa 14-8.

Yellow card: Tumua Manu (Samoa).

England needed a late try to edge Samoa 18-17 in a dramatic Rugby World Cup clash in Lille.

A yellow card to centre Tumua Manu in the 66th minute dealt a mortal blow to Samoa’s hopes of a first-ever win over England on Saturday (Sunday NZ time).

While he was off the field, England’s replacement halfback Danny Care darted over untouched from a scrum for captain Owen Farrell to convert and give the English a slender lead in the 74th minute.

In an incident-packed game, Samoa sensationally had a try disallowed after the conversion had been attempted and Farrell had his penalty shot ruled out for exceeding the 60-second stop clock limit.

Samoa captain Michael Alalaatoa was “absolutely gutted’’ to lose.

The tighthead prop was “really, really disappointed with the result”, but was proud of a perforance “we were looking for for this whole World Cup”.

Farrell, whose points haul allowed him to overtake Jonny Wilkinson as England’s all-time leading scorer, said England’s display was “scrappy, not the best from us but all credit to Samoa. We didn’t deal with how they played, or with mistakes, but I’m glad we found a way back in.”

The Samoans led England for almost an hour and held a 14-8 advantage at halftime.

Lock Ollie Chessum scored for England in the ninth minute after a rare flowing backline move by England, sparked by their Samoa-born centre Manu Tuilagi.

But Samoa struck back with a double to Nigel Ah Whong and they were unlucky not to get a third try after fullback Duncan Paia'aua, who crossed in the corner. Lima Sopoaga, the former All Blacks first five-eighth who had ignited Samoa’s attack in a man of the match display, missed the conversion attempt.

But before play could restart, the TMO intervened, ruling the ball had been knocked on by Samoa in the leadup to the try.

The try was disallowed, costing Samoa an 11-point lead.

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images Nigel Ah Wong scores one of his two tries for Samoa.

Samoa were outstanding at the breakdown, with ex-All Black Steven Luatua, former Counties and Blues flanker Fritz Lee and Saracens lock Theo McFarland – a former Samoa basketball captain – forming a dynamic trio.

The second half saw Sopoaga extend Samoa’s lead before Farrell struck back with a penalty before his next attempt was waved off after he took too long to strike the ball.

England got out of jail after Manu was sinbinned for a reckless tackle on Farrell, leaving Samoa a man short for 10 crucial minutes in the final stanza.

However, over the context of the match, the Samoans made much of the play.

They kept pressing until the end with a thrilling breakout stopped just five metres short when Care made a crucial tackle on flying Samoan wing Neria Foma, forcing a knock-on.

England collected their fourth consecutive win to top the pool and set up a likely quarterfinal against Fiji, who scored a first-ever win over the English, 30-22, at Twickenham in a World Cup warm-up match in August.