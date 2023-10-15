Rugby World Cup: Argentina score comeback quarterfinal win over Warren Gatland's Wales

At Stade Vélodrome, Marseille: Argentina 29 (Joel Sclavi, Nicolas Sanchez tries; Emiliano Boffelli 5 pen, 2 con) Wales 17 (Dan Biggar, Tomos Williams tries, Biggar 2 con, pen). HT: Wales 10-6.

Argentina have scored a comeback 29-17 win over Wales in the first Rugby World Cup quarterfinal to make the last-four for the first time since 2015.

The Pumas trailed by 10 points after the first half-hour at Stade Velodrome in Marseille on Saturday (Sunday NZ time).

But Emiliano Boffelli’s unerring boot got Argentina back into the second half and tries to replacement prop Joel Sclavi and veteran flyhalf Nicolas Sanchez sealed the deal.

It was a triumph for Argentina coach Michael Cheika, who guided his native Australia to the final against the All Blacks at the 2015 Rugby World Cup.

Kiwi coach Warren Gatland missed an opportunity to steer Wales to the semis for a third time.

Gatland said in a TV interview that Wales “started well, but Argentina are tough, they stayed in the fight .... they hung in there”.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Joel Sclavi of Argentina scores his team's first try in their Rugby World Cup quarterfinal win over Wales.

“We probably weren't at our best, but we came up against a great side that took their chances.”

Gatland felt Wales could have clinched a win had wing Louis Rees-Zammit scored in the corner, but a desperation tackle saved the day for the Pumas.

“A couple of soft penalties before half-time let them back in, which was disappointing.

“But I don’t’ want to take anything from Argentina, they deserve a lot of credit. We possibly played a bit too much rugby around halfway, and perhaps we needed to squeeze them a bit more and force some territory. But we’ve come a long way with this group and there’s stuff to build on.”

Argentina will now face either the All Blacks or Ireland in the semifinal.

Cheika wasn’t getting too carried away with any predictions for the rest of the tournament, but he heaped praise on the Pumas.

David Rogers/Getty Images Lautaro Bazan Velez, Nicolas Sanchez and Joel Sclavi of Argentina celebrate victory.

“These players are such good people, without getting into too much emotional carry-on,’’ he said in a TV interview.

“They’ve worked really hard ... they wanted to fight for it, and have earned it.”

Wales took control in the first quarter and scored the game’s first try when Dan Biggar crossed in the 14th minute after a bust by centre George North and a final pass from halfback Gareth Davies.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Dan Biggar scores for Wales.

The game was delayed for a while after South African referee Jaco Peyper had to limp off with a calf injury.

He was replaced by assistant Karl Dickson from England.

Dan Mullan/Getty Images : Referee Jaco Peyper receives medical treatment after leaving the field to be replaced by assistant referee Karl Dickson (not pictured) .

Biggar made it 10- with a 20th minute penalty, but he missed a chance to extend the lead when he was astray with another attempt in the 28th minute.

Argentina finally got on the board with an Emiliano Boffelli penalty in the 38th minute after Wales prop Gareth Thomas was penalised at a scrum.

Boffelli made it 10-6 on the cusp of halftime when Wales wing Josh Adams was penalised for an off-the-ball tackle.

Argentina went onto attack from the restart and came close to a try before Boffelli cut Wales’ lead to one point with his third penalty.

Boffelli then landed a long range 55m penalty to give Argentina the lead, 12-10, for the first time.

Williams – not long on for Davies – threw a dummy after a Wales lineout win and scurried over to restore the Red Dragons’ lead.

Argentina’s pressure eventually told after a series of penalties close to Wales’ line when Sclavi barged over for the Pumas’ first try.

Boffelli’s conversion gave Argentina a two-point lead.

David Rogers/Getty Images Louis Rees-Zammit of Wales is tackled by Matias Moroni of Argentina near the line.

But the Pumas’ defence – organised by former Kiwis rugby league coach David Kidwell – held firm.

Matias Moroni made a desperation tackle on flying Wales wing Louis Rees-Zammit out wide after a break by Rio Dyer.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Nicolas Sanchez of Argentina scores his team's second try.

Then Sanchez, Argentina’s record points scorer, darted away for an intercept try to spark celebrations among the Pumas’ passionate fans.