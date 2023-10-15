Rugby World Cup: Referee Jaco Peyper replaced after leg injury in quarterfinal

Jaco Peyper had to limp off after pulling a calf muscle in the first half of the Argentina-Wales game in Marseille.

Referee Jaco Peyper was the first casualty of the Rugby World Cup quarterfinal between Argentina and Wales.

The experienced South African whistleblower had to hobble off after blowing his calf in the first quarter at Marseille on Saturday (Sunday NZ time).

He pulled up lame while trying to keep pace with a Wales breakout leading to a 14th minute try to Dan Biggar.

“My calf is gone,” Peyper said on the TV audio. “I couldn’t keep up with play there. We’re going to have to change referee, give it over to [Karl] Dickson here.

“Just give us a minute [to swap over].”

Dickson, an English referee and former professional halfback, came on in Peyper’s place and exerted masterful control of a game won 29-17 by Argentina.

He had some difficult decisions to make, including a late first-half call on a penalty against Wales wing Josh Adams for an off-the-ball-tackle that led to a melee.

Dan Mullan/Getty Images Referee Jaco Peyper receives medical treatment after leaving the field to be replaced by assistant referee Karl Dickson (not pictured) during the Rugby World Cup between Wales and Argentina in Marseille.

Dickson also rightly ruled that a second half cleanout by a Pumas player that resulted in contact with Wales midfielder Nick Tompkins’ head was accidental.

Peyper, 43, was refereeing his 67th test and his second consecutive World Cup quarterfinal after officiating in the Wales v France match in Japan in 2019.

He was given the plum opening match at this World Cup between hosts France and the All Blacks, but his tournament may now be over.