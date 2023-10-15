Rugby World Cup: Referee Jaco Peyper replaced after leg injury in quarterfinal
Referee Jaco Peyper was the first casualty of the Rugby World Cup quarterfinal between Argentina and Wales.
The experienced South African whistleblower had to hobble off after blowing his calf in the first quarter at Marseille on Saturday (Sunday NZ time).
He pulled up lame while trying to keep pace with a Wales breakout leading to a 14th minute try to Dan Biggar.
“My calf is gone,” Peyper said on the TV audio. “I couldn’t keep up with play there. We’re going to have to change referee, give it over to [Karl] Dickson here.
“Just give us a minute [to swap over].”
Dickson, an English referee and former professional halfback, came on in Peyper’s place and exerted masterful control of a game won 29-17 by Argentina.
He had some difficult decisions to make, including a late first-half call on a penalty against Wales wing Josh Adams for an off-the-ball-tackle that led to a melee.
Dickson also rightly ruled that a second half cleanout by a Pumas player that resulted in contact with Wales midfielder Nick Tompkins’ head was accidental.
Peyper, 43, was refereeing his 67th test and his second consecutive World Cup quarterfinal after officiating in the Wales v France match in Japan in 2019.
He was given the plum opening match at this World Cup between hosts France and the All Blacks, but his tournament may now be over.