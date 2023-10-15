Rugby World Cup: Wales lose jersey numbers in bizarre kit malfunction

It was a numbers game for some Wales players. A numberless one, in fact.

The digits peeled off the back of the jerseys of several Wales players in the Rugby World Cup quarterfinal against Argentina on Saturday (Sunday NZ time) in steamy Marseille.

Halfback Gareth Davies had lost his number nine before the 15-minute mark.

Lewis Joly/AP The numbers on the jerseys of Wales players fall off during the Rugby World Cup quarterfinal match against Argentina.

Fullback Liam Williams and wing Louis Rees-Zammit also had their numbers come adrfit, as did prop Tomas Francis.

One wag suggested on social media that the numbers were stuck on with a glue stick.

Journalist Bill Neely suggested on social media the lack of numbers could be a problem for the match officials.

Another fan quipped that “the numbers on the Wales jerseys are holding up about as well as my nerves!”

A bag of jerseys was brought to the touchline at Stade Velodrome, and the Welsh players donned them at halftime.

The numbers stayed intact in the second spell, but the numbers on the scoreboard didn’t favour Wales.

They lost 29-16 after Michael Cheika’s Argentina side came back from 10-0 down after half an hour to grab two second half tries.

Temperatures in Marseille were around 30deg during the game.