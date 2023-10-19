'Unconscious bias': The two words Fiji must cut out to win the next Rugby World Cup

Aaron Goile is a Stuff rugby writer.

OPINION: Fiji can win the next Rugby World Cup. But only if they can bring themselves to stop playing the victim.

And that means the term ‘unconscious bias’ has to be quickly scrapped from their vernacular.

Disappointingly, those two words again raised their ugly head in the wake of the team’s quarterfinal defeat to England in Marseille on Monday (NZ time).

From 21-10 down at halftime, the Flying Fijians fought back to level the scores in the final quarter, but went on to lose 30-24 in a pulsating finish which went several minutes past the 80.

It was a gut-wrenching result for Fiji, everyone’s second-favourite team, with anyone who wasn’t English hoping to see history with them achieving a maiden semifinal spot at the global showpiece.

Cue captain Waisea Nayacalevu buying into the narrative that his side’s loss came down to an inherent prejudice that referees have against the second-tier nations.

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images Fiji captain Waisea Nayacalevu has blamed referees for having an unconscious bias against Pacific Island teams.

It’s a worrying pattern of excuse-finding, in this age of finger-pointing and extreme outcry.

The theme was initially lit by fans and pundits in the wake of Fiji’s opening-round loss to Wales. It then roared further to life two weekends back, after Samoa’s World Cup also came to an agonising close, also against England, in an 18-17 defeat in Lille.

Coach Seilala Mapusua rejected any notion his side needed to be better disciplined in the game refereed by Ireland’s Andrew Brace, and instead threw it out there that since his own playing days there had been an “unconscious bias” by officials when they whistled tier-two countries against tier-one ones.

His captain, Michael Ala’alatoa, went even more specific in labelling the supposed slant against Pacific teams in particular.

Nayacalevu then couldn’t resist when asked at the post-match press conference if he felt this was the case.

“Absolutely,” the blockbusting centre said. “You guys watched the game, you guys can answer that.”

The trouble is, we did watch the game, and what did French referee Mathieu Raynal do that was so wrong, exactly? Let Maro Itoje grab ruck ball illegally three times, was the main suggestion put forward by Nayacavelu.

But please, in a sport where the laws make for facets as grey as a coach’s hairline, you play to what you can get away with, and good luck going to every ruck and scrum, in particular, and finding perfect technique from both teams.

In a modern world of AI technology, see how the players enjoy a robot running around with the whistle instead. That would solve any perception of unconscious bias.

Pavel Golovkin/AP Mathieu Raynal is just one of the referees to come under fire at the World Cup.

But no one wants 80 penalties in a game, do they? That’s why we have humans (and a few camera angles) running the show.

Referees have to make big judgements, in split-seconds, no less, of what not to penalise, as much as what they do, to allow as much flow as possible. And don’t we know Fiji love that.

They also go out and rule what unfolds in front of them. At this World Cup, pre-match meetings between coaches have even been banned. The notion there are subconscious thoughts to rule one team differently to another is, frankly, absurd.

Instead, consider one side might just be better at how they ‘paint pictures’ in the contestable aspects on one occasion compared with another. For what it’s worth, Fiji got plenty of decisions their way when getting over the ball at ruck time, too.

Thankfully, Fiji coach Simon Raiwalui, at that same press conference with his captain, came to the party with some wise words to try and rein the conspiracy right in.

“The referees do a brilliant job, it’s the hardest position, and you’re isolated,” he said. “Sure, there’s things that you contest, there’s things that maybe you don’t agree on, but first things first we had opportunities to score, we had opportunities to win the game.

“We’re a huge supporter of every facet of the game and that includes refereeing. They do a wonderful job. They don’t go out there to pick a team and have their favourites. Sometimes there’s mistakes, sometimes the rub of the green doesn’t go your way.

“It is important that we support them and not isolate them. I’m very appreciative of everything they do.”

Phil Walter/Getty Images Fiji coach Simon Raiwalui spoke some sense, but is unfortunately moving on from his post.

Absolutely brilliant, and far too rare, from a rugby coach or captain from a beaten team (see France captain Antoine Dupont’s shot at New Zealand’s Ben O’Keeffe for another post-quarterfinal whinge).

The most unfortunate thing here is that Raiwalui, who was only installed in the job in February following the shock resignation of Kiwi Vern Cotter, is not carrying on with the team, posting on social media on Tuesday that he would not be seeking a contract extension past December 31.

It threatens to leave Fiji without a very sage leader on their path to the World Cup in Australia in 2027, where, on this upward trajectory, they should consider themselves legitimate title contenders, if they sort out a change of mindset.

Nayacalevu, 33, may well not be back for a fourth World Cup, either. But after a press conference following the stunning defeat to Portugal where, upon leaving, he swore in his native language “f... you all” at the media (later apologising for his actions), then having turned his back and dismissed Raynal when he was attempting to explain his match-deciding penalty, and then going down the ‘unconscious bias’ route, Fiji need to make sure they develop some strong leadership.

Not only is it not going to make anyone want to pick up the whistle when they see those sorts of accusations levelled at the world’s top officials, but it’s also going to hold the team back from what they are truly capable of.

Fiji don’t have to look far to get a grip. They have former Kiwi test referee Glen Jackson on their coaching staff (attack and backs) who might just need to ram home a few home truths.

With a Super Rugby Pacific team providing momentum, and inclusion in the Rugby Championship surely on the horizon, the next step for Fiji needs to be about embracing accountability, not cuddling that feeling of ‘poor us’.

They are a typically humble bunch. So cop the calls, and play on.