Rugby World Cup: Tana Umaga hits out at 'bandwagon' All Blacks fans and Ian Foster criticism

All Blacks legend Tana Umaga has been saddened by the New Zealand public's treatment of coach Ian Foster and took a dig at the fans now "trying to clamber back onto the bandwagon."

All Blacks coach Foster was understandably under immense pressure to keep his job after losing six of eight tests between November 2021 and August 2022.

Some of the criticism turned nasty in rugby mad New Zealand and while Foster was allowed to keep his job through to the Rugby World Cup, he will be replaced by Scott Robertson next year.

It will be one of sport's strangest stories if Foster does win the World Cup before being moved on.﻿

"There wasn't a lot of expectation on New Zealand going into the game," former All Blacks captain Umaga told the official RWC podcast after the epic quarter-final win over Ireland.

"That's even at home, I don't think the public at home gave this Ian Foster-led team any hope of making it past this stage.

"A lot of things have happened back home. I have felt for Ian Foster and the way that he is not coming back next year. It's not something we usually do.

Christophe Ena/AP Ian Foster congratulates his players after the victory over Ireland.

"Now we have got to this stage you see everyone is trying to clamber back onto the bandwagon. Obviously Fozzy was going to get us there and he's got a lot of good people around him."

Umaga is a former Blues coach who worked as an assistant for Samoa at the World Cup in France.﻿

"I had a thought for him, what he has been through," he said of Foster, who will coach New Zealand in Saturday morning's (NZT) semi-final against Michael Cheika's Argentina in Paris.

"We love our national team, as does everyone, and they like to have a say about it and sometimes it is not the kindest words they use for our coaches.

"He went through a lot and I feel for him and his family who went through that."

– NINE’S Wide World of Sports.