Rugby World Cup: Joel Stransky will 'fall over backwards' if All Blacks and Springboks lose

The All Blacks and Springboks in action in Auckland in July. Joel Stranskey expects the two teams to meet in the Rugby World Cup final.

Joel Stransky – the Springboks’ goalkicker who broke All Blacks’ fans’ hearts in the 1995 Rugby World Cup final – says he will “fall over backwards” if New Zealand or South Africa lose their semifinals this weekend.

Stransky kicked all South Africa’s points, including an extra-time dropped goal, to beat the All Blacks in the epic final in Johannesburg 28 years ago.

Now a television commentator, the former flyhalf is predicting another South Africa-New Zealand Rugby World Cup final in Paris next weekend.

“On their day, England can raise their game but I do not think they will be putting the fear of God into South Africa or New Zealand, who I expect to beat Argentina,’’ Stransky wrote in a column for BBC Sport.

“You can never be 100% sure but I will fall over backwards if either South Africa or New Zealand lose in the semi-finals.”

Stransky said the two games in Paris last weekend were “probably the greatest back-to-back quarterfinals”.

”The other two games were exciting but maybe not as intense. Certainly they were not as physical or confrontational.

“The discipline from the four teams in Paris was incredible and the quality sensational.

“Ultimately, we had two great spectacles and a great advert for our wonderful game.”