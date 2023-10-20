All Blacks could freeze in Rugby World Cup semifinal, says English pundit

The All Blacks team to play Argentina in the Rugby World Cup semifinal in Paris on Saturday (NZT).

The All Blacks are in danger of being bundled out of the Rugby World Cup in a massive upset if Argentina start well in the semifinal, says former England player Stuart Barnes.

Writing in the Times, Barnes argued that Argentina were more likely to beat the All Blacks than England beating South Africa in the second semifinal.

Arguing that the forecast chilly conditions and the passionate Los Pumas support could rattle the All Blacks, Barnes said that the All Blacks could fail to deal with the pressure of the occasion.

“As for which team has more hope – England,” Barnes wrote.

“Despite the assertions of 1995 World Cup-winning flyhalf Joel Stransky that England are the weakest remaining side, they are arguably better than Argentina.

“However, their opponents have the ability to do all the small things extremely well and are superbly managed.

“New Zealand, if caught cold early on, could freeze as the Argentina fans scream for the inconceivable to come true in front of their eyes.”

Barnes, who has also been a trenchant critic of All Blacks captain Sam Cane in the past, said that New Zealand’s commitment to attacking rugby could also play into Argentina’s hands.

“The All Blacks haven’t been complacent – in the sense of dismissing the teams who have failed to beat them in previous World Cups – but they have been so committed to their thrilling game that when the time comes to tighten, to kick, to drop a goal, they have carried on freewheeling their way to unforeseen defeat.

“South Africa are full of attacking options these days and have power in the pack, but while they were unable to do what was needed to close out games in the past, they can now change tactics whenever required.”

Nicolas Aguilera/AP Argentina centre Lucio Cinti gets to grips with All Blacks counterpart Rieko Ioane in Mendoza earlier this year.

The final plank in Barnes’ argument is that the All Blacks could be weary after their big win against Ireland last weekend.

“Some have argued that the France v South Africa and Ireland v New Zealand quarter-finals took the game to another dimension but physically, there has to be a possibility (despite the 23-man team) that those games took a toll on the All Blacks and the Springboks, who were the last to play on Sunday night.

“New Zealand have made two changes.

“Brodie Retallick, arguably one of their best performers last weekend, is rested on the bench, although his replacement, Sam Whitelock, is a modern great whose breakdown penalty ended Irish dreams.

“Mark Telea, their first-choice left wing, is fresh after being left out for disciplinary reasons.

“The very line-up is daunting yet Argentina have to search for a combination that gets the All Blacks overplaying and overconfident, leaving them utterly exhausted.”