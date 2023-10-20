England Rugby World Cup winner says Springboks were lucky to beat France

Former England midfielder Mike Tindall is having a tough time processing the underperformance of the fancied Six Nations teams at the Rugby World Cup, resorting to the tried-and-tested theory of blaming the referee to explain France’s loss to South Africa.

And Tindall, a Rugby World Cup winner with England in 2003, has identified New Zealand referee Ben O’Keeffe as the supposed culprit in Paris last weekend as France exited in a 29-28 loss.

“I thought O’Keeffe wasn’t very good in that game,” Tindall said on The Good, The Bad, and The Rugby podcast, sympathising with the frustrations France captain Antoine Dupont expressed after the game.

“I felt it with him [Dupont]. The irony is that most Saffa fans always moan about refs.

“You don’t ever want to be going back and saying it’s the referees’ fault. They still had their opportunities to win, but it goes back to what we said...it would be a coin toss all along.”

Dupont had alleged that O’Keeffe had missed some “clear and obvious” infringements by the South Africans.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Antoine Dupont interacts with Kiwi referee Ben O’Keeffe during the quaterfinal last week.

“What did you think from the outside?” said Dupont initially when he was asked after the game about the refereeing of O’Keeffe. “It's hard to say because there's a lot of disappointment and frustration.

“We want to see the images again – which will give us even more disappointment and even more frustration – but I think some clear and obvious things weren’t whistled.”

O’Keeffe has subsequently been the target of sustained abuse by French fans on social media – who overlooked some basic errors made by the French side during the game – but the referee said he had no ill will towards Dupont.

“Players and coaches are going to say things, whether you win or lose. I know that we're never perfect as referees, you definitely make errors in the game,” O’Keeffe told Newshub.

"But comments that players can make, they can do that after the game. In the heat of battle, things are said.

“I'm sure everything's fine.

“We've done my review and we'll reach out and get things back on track as well.

“But I understand the sentiment after a big match like that.”

Tindall argued that France had dominated the stats against South Africa, forcing them to miss “43 tackles”, but appeared to making an emotional case as much as a factual one.

“I just so wanted France to get to where they deserved to go,” he said. “I believe they deserved to win that game.

“They were the better team by an absolute country mile.“