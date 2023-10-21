Rugby World Cup: How the world media reacted to All Blacks' huge semifinal win

The All Blacks’ ultimate redemption story remains on track.

Battered, bruised, beleaguered and buried through this tumultuous Rugby World Cup cycle, they have roared their way into a record fifth Rugby World Cup final after their demolition of Argentina on Saturday (NZ time).

On the back of a scintillating quarterfinal weekend, it was quite the come down in the spectacle stakes in the first semifinal, as the men in black crushed the Pumas 44-6 in Paris to book their spot in next Sunday’s (NZT) decider against either England or South Africa.

It was the second-biggest World Cup semifinal winning margin of all time, and has paved the way for coach Ian Foster to go out in remarkably glorious fashion, following New Zealand Rugby’s decision to have him replaced by Scott Robertson next year.

Here’s how the world media reacted to New Zealand’s semifinal thrashing of the Pumas.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Codie Taylor and the All Blacks lap up their big World Cup semifinal victory over Argentina in Paris.

‘Too easy. Too predictable.’

By Chris Foy for Daily Mail

Too easy. Too predictable. After the thunderous sporting masterpieces which were produced in the same arena the previous weekend, this was a shuddering World Cup come-down.

A glaring mismatch at the Stade de France was the sad consequence of the imbalanced draw. After two quarterfinals which showcased the very best of top-end test rugby, this semi was so one-sided that it undermined the credibility of the event.

Argentina were simply out of their depth. By the time the All Blacks scored their third try in injury-time at the end of the first half, the atmosphere was horribly flat. Everyone knew what was coming.

It became a training session and a procession for Ian Foster’s side. Will Jordan claimed a fine hat-trick, but even that felt like a hollow achievement in the circumstances. There were thousands of empty seats long before the final whistle.

New Zealand, still wearing the scars of their last-four defeat to England in 2019, stormed on to reach the final with the minimum of fuss and stress. The vanquished South Americans could not muster sufficient fire and fury to negate their opponents’ superior repertoire.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images All Blacks coach Ian Foster has steered a remarkable turnaround for the national side.

‘Never write off the All Blacks’

By Gavin Mairs for The Telegraph

When New Zealand were comfortably outplayed in their defeat by France in the opening game of this tournament some 42 days ago, the prospect of Ian Foster’s side reaching the final seemed more than unlikely.

Indeed, it had seemed even more distant this time last year, when Foster was fighting for his job, off the back of four defeats against Ireland, South Africa and Argentina. If there is a lesson in any of this, it is never write off the All Blacks.

To Foster’s great credit, he has managed to turn around the fortunes of his side with the kind of alacrity expected of great All Blacks coaches. The clamour for his successor, Scott Robertson, is of the age, based on Super Rugby triumphs for the Crusaders and his famed breakdancing celebrations.

Foster, in contrast, looked old-school, with his critics claiming he may be out of touch with the modern game. But the key attribute of a successful coach has never changed: instilling a loyalty within the playing group to play for the boss. It is clear that his All Blacks squad are more than prepared to do that, whatever the outside noise. Supplemented by the tactical and technical brilliance of former Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt, it has emerged as a formidable partnership.

This display may not have reached the off-the-charts intensity of their victory over Ireland, but this seven-try rout – including a hat-trick for the tournament’s leading try-scorer Will Jordan – against Los Pumas has underscored their new-found status as tournament favourites.

Lewis Joly/AP Will Jordan bagged a hat-trick to go top of the tournament’s tryscoring charts and equal the record at a World Cup tournament.

‘No danger of a hangover’

By Alex Lowe for The Times

There was a smattering of emerald green jerseys in the crowd, each of them an Ireland supporter thinking of what might have been, for this could have been their semifinal.

There was no danger of New Zealand suffering a hangover from that epic victory over Ireland here last weekend. This was a slow game that rarely roused the crowd, a departure from the chaos that unfolded here over the quarterfinal weekend.

For their powerful carries and passionate rugby, Argentina rarely tested the All Blacks. New Zealand were comfortable as they soaked up plenty of first-half pressure and then stung the Pumas with three tries to open a 20-6 lead.

Argentina have made three semifinals in the past five World Cups, a commendable record. The reality, though, is there has been no new World Cup finalist since 1995, after the Springboks had been allowed back into international rugby.

This time last year, New Zealand did not look like a side capable of reaching the final. Ian Foster came within one game of being sacked.

It has not been an entirely smooth ride. New Zealand were blown away by South Africa at Twickenham on the eve of the World Cup and then dominated by France in the opening game. It felt as if the All Blacks aura had been eroded.

But they have grown as a threat, sharpening their attacking blade week on week, and they were ruthless again. Jordan is a remarkable attacking talent. Jordie Barrett is on a fast track to becoming the best player in the world, so valuable for New Zealand on both sides of the ball – a quadruple threat because his ability to carry, kick and create with the ball in hand is underpinned by some magnificent defensive contributions.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport All Blacks captain Sam Cane is all smiles after his side secured their place in the World Cup final.

‘Going to take some stopping’

By Robert Kitson for The Guardian

New Zealand are now just 80 minutes away from writing a fresh chapter in their fabled rugby history. No country has ever previously won four World Cup titles and, conveniently, they have an extra day in which to recover prior to next Sunday’s (NZT) final. Whoever they end up playing, the All Blacks are going to take some stopping.

Argentina certainly had no answer, conceding seven tries and finishing a distant second in the end. Even when they are not at their absolute best, New Zealand’s ability to keep the scoreboard ticking allows them to dictate terms and in the shape of fly-half Richie Mo’unga they have the competition’s most in-form conductor.

They also have the deadly Will Jordan, whose three tries took him above France’s Damian Penaud as the tournament’s leading try-scorer. Jordan, who now has a record-equalling eight tries, would be the first to pay tribute to the All Black pack who do the hard yards but New Zealand’s point of difference remains their ability to take a higher percentage of their chances than most.

It also did no harm that the Australian referee, Angus Gardner, awarded almost every first-half decision against the Pumas, to the point where they almost seemed resigned to their fate. Refereeing is a tough job but, once again, here was an English-speaking referee seemingly on a completely different wavelength to a Latin American side. While New Zealand would have won anyway, it remains a situation that badly needs addressing. The All Blacks, now through to their fifth World Cup final, will not care unduly.