Rugby World Cup 2023 referee review: How Ben O'Keeffe's big scrum call unfolded

Kiwi referee Ben O'Keeffe was at the centre of late drama in the World Cup semifinal between England and South Africa in Paris.

Every week during the Rugby World Cup, Stuff will break down the most contentious refereeing calls from the weekend’s games.

ANALYSIS: It was the call that broke England hearts and offered South Africa one almighty reprieve. And it was a Kiwi in the middle making it.

Up 15-13 in the 77th minute of their World Cup semifinal against the Springboks in Paris on Sunday (NZ time), England were closing in on an upset win in the match to decide who would face the All Blacks in next weekend’s decider.

But that was until New Zealand referee Ben O’Keeffe blew a decisive scrum penalty.

Up stepped Handre Pollard at halfway and banged over the three points to put the Boks in the lead for the first time in the match.

And that was indeed the way it stayed, with Jacques Nienaber’s side now still a chance of defending their crown after they closed out a nerve-racking 16-15 win.

So was O’Keeffe’s bold decision at the scrum the correct one, or did England have reason to cry foul?

Ahhh, scrums. One of the greyest areas of a game painted in anything but black and white. Full of dark arts and subterfuge.

But when you simplify it all, if you have props who can hold their weight, push straight, and show referees good pictures, you shouldn’t run into too much trouble. Easier said than done, of course.

Here, O’Keeffe pinged replacement England loosehead Ellis Genge for what he deemed to be not one, but two offences.

First – and there is no clear evidence of this from the TV broadcast camera stationed on the other side of the scrum, but with O’Keeffe on Genge’s side would have been a clear pick-up – was for the prop initially having a knee on the ground.

World Rugby’s law covers that under 19.37 (Dangerous play and restricted practices in a scrum): (e) Intentionally falling or kneeling. Sanction: Penalty.

The second issue, O’Keeffe explained, was for Genge then angling with his push.

Law 19.19 reads: During a scrum... Players may push provided they do so straight and parallel to the ground. Sanction: Penalty.

(Ironically, in World Rugby’s digital law book, the video example for this features another England loosehead getting pinged – Joe Marler against the Wallabies at the 2015 World Cup.)

With the scrum clearly moving off the mark sideways at a rate of knots, something had to be done.

And as much as O’Keeffe would desperately not have wanted to blow a penalty so late in such a tight contest, it’s not like he had a cop-out option of a reset.

Law 19.34 (Resetting a scrum) states the times the referee can do that are when:

(a) The scrum-half throws in the ball and it comes out at either end of the tunnel.

(b) The scrum collapses or breaks up before it has otherwise ended.

(c) The scrum is wheeled through more than 90 degrees, so the middle line has passed beyond a position parallel to the touchline.

(d) Neither side wins possession.

(e) The ball is unintentionally kicked out of the tunnel.

So, a big penalty call had to be made.

Then an even bigger one about which team it went to, because, when you watch the scrum (and the aerial view is the clearer one), the man opposite Genge – Springboks tighthead Vincent Koch – also didn’t look to be square himself, with his hips angling around to face more of the touchline than his goal-line.

Unfortunately for England, by this point in the game they had begun to get owned at scrum time, with replacement props Ox Nche and Koch having won the Boks a handful of penalties against England reserves Genge and Kyle Sinckler. And O’Keeffe would have been fully aware of this pattern.

The other thing to bear in mind is that the majority of 50/50 scrum penalties go against the team putting in the ball, the logic being why would they want to be doing something illegal to risk providing themselves anything but a stable platform for good ball.

So, when all of that is considered, it’s not hard to see how O’Keeffe, in all of literally two seconds from the time the scrum was fed till he threw out the arm for penalty advantage, came to his match-defining call.

In the wake of it will no doubt come the argument over whether the likes of scrum penalties should allowed to be profited from by way of three points off the tee.

It’s far from the only grey area of the game, though, with many tackle-ball and ruck infringements also particularly subjective, in what is a complex law book.

This path has indeed been travelled before, as part of the ELVs (experimental law variations) trialled in 2008-2009. However, the law around all offences apart from offsides and foul play being instead punished by free-kicks, which also helped speed the game up, was one of the ones rejected by World Rugby.

Who now referees the final?

The England team’s loss was likely another Englishman’s gain, with Wayne Barnes in line to close out a storied international career with a first World Cup final appointment.

Barnes, the most experienced test referee in history (110 caps), is widely expected to hang up the whistle following the tournament in France, which is his fifth World Cup appearance as a referee, one more than anyone else.

After his countrymen made it to the final in 2019, Barnes was ineligible to officiate that one in Japan, with Frenchman Jerome Garces instead getting the gig.

With O’Keeffe and South Africa’s Jaco Peyper (who was forced out of his quarterfinal with a calf injury) now unable to get the plum appointment, Barnes’ competition would come in the form of Frenchman Mathieu Raynal and Australian Angus Gardner.

Raynal did a reasonable job of the England v Fiji quarterfinal, but then Gardner usurped him for the All Blacks v Argentina semifinal, putting in a decent display.

But it would be a big surprise if Barnes was not the man in the middle next Sunday (NZT).

And while the All Blacks have historically had their struggles under the 44-year-old (14-8 at 64% going into the tournament), they have won their last four outings under his watch in the past 11 months, including the quarterfinal against Ireland.

The Springboks, on the other hand, have only played under Barnes once since the 2019 quarterfinal against Japan – a 30-26 defeat to France in Marseille in November last year.