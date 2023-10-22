Take Five: The final questions for the All Blacks before the Rugby World Cup decider

ANALYSIS: The All Blacks are in a great position heading into a Rugby World Cup final.

The 44-6 win against Argentina in the semifinal showed that many of the components that make up their game are working at a high level.

Remarkably, they also appear to have a full deck of players to choose from – that can be considered a luxury given they carried Brodie Retallick and Shannon Frizell into the tournament even though they weren’t fully fit.

The campaign has been expertly constructed, so far, but there will always be questions to ask before a game of the magnitude of the Rugby World Cup final.

Can Scott Barrett keep his head in the decider?

Let’s be frank – that was another needless yellow card to pick up against Argentina. It was the All Blacks’ fourth yellow card of the Rugby World Cup, to go with the red they collected against Namibia. In their six games so far, the All Blacks have only managed to keep 15 on the paddock just twice. It is a big concern heading into the final, and Barrett should know better by now. He was shown two yellow cards in the 35-7 loss to South Africa at Twickenham in August, and the All Blacks simply have to hammer home the discipline message this week. It’s a potential Achilles heel, albeit one they control.

Stick or twist with the young props on the bench?

The All Blacks’ scrum work has gone up several gears since the opening night loss to France: most importantly, Ethan de Groot and Tyrel Lomax seem to be giving referees the “pictures” they want at scrum time. But what about the bench? Fletcher Newell and Tamaiti Williams have provided great impact in recent weeks, and Williams is likely a lock on the loosehead side of the bench. However, there still might be a discussion to be had between Newell and Nepo Laulala, especially if the Springboks make the final. South Africa have the capacity to shift the entire momentum of a close test with the introduction of Ox Nche. Laulala was strong off the pine in the win against the Boks in Auckland – and didn’t play in the 35-7 loss at Twickenham in August.

Christophe Ena/AP Scott Barrett is tackled by Argentina's Gonzalo Bertranou during the Rugby World Cup semifinal.

South Africa or England as preferred opponents?

The Springboks, every day of the week and twice on Sundays. The All Blacks will be desperate to right the wrongs of that hammering in London, when they were torn apart up front. The forwards – and coach Jason Ryan – won’t have forgotten about how the scrum and maul had a very tough night at the office against the Springboks. Perhaps anxious All Blacks fans would prefer the less-fancied English, but you suspect the players themselves would love another crack at South Africa.

Who will be the key All Black for the final?

Jordie Barrett. The big No 12 actually led the tackle count for the All Blacks against Argentina, and he too will not have forgotten an off night against the Springboks at Twickenham. It’s stating the obvious, but the All Blacks have been a different side since he made the switch to the No 12 jersey. He’s a nightmare for defenders because of his ability to make a late decision at the line.

Is the door shut on Cam Roigard?

It appears that Finlay Christie has the inside running for a spot on the bench, which deprives the All Blacks of Roigard’s running game, but there is a bit of missing context in this debate. If you take a good look at the All Blacks’ win against the Springboks in July, Christie brought some real intensity off the bench in a crucial part of the game. Aaron Smith has also spoken previously about the smart decisions that Christie makes at the ruck, and even former Hurricanes coach Jason Holland noted during Super Rugby this year that Roigard had to keep working on his core skills. Roigard is a very good young halfback, but Christie has his own qualities.